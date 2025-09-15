Autodesk Will Partner With the Kraft Group as the Official Design and Make Platform for the New England Patriots

BOSTON & FOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a global leader in Design and Make technology for designers, engineers, builders and creators, has launched a multi-year partnership with the Kraft Group in which Autodesk will be the Official Design and Make Platform for the New England Patriots.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration with an NFL team brings Autodesk’s innovative tools into the heart of the Patriots and Kraft Group’s ecosystem, building a foundation for long-term impact both on and off the field.

As part of this partnership, the Patriots and the Kraft Group will implement Autodesk Construction Cloud to streamline and execute long-term infrastructure projects. From facility upgrades and large-scale real estate developments, to hosting capacity crowd events like concerts at Gillette Stadium, the Autodesk Design and Make Platform will power how the organization builds into the future.

“We’re excited to bring Autodesk’s capabilities into our world, not only to enhance our facilities and operational efficiency, but also to elevate the way we approach innovation throughout the Kraft Group,” said Ted Fire, Vice President of Construction for the Kraft Group. “This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a working partnership that helps us build smarter and prepare for the future.”

The partnership also reflects Autodesk’s long-standing commitment to Boston, where it operates one of its Technology Centers in the Seaport District. The Autodesk Technology Center in Boston serves as a hub for fabrication, innovation, and research, supporting startups, students, and professionals building the next wave of Design and Make innovations.

“With Autodesk as their Design and Make Platform, the Kraft Group is creating the digital foundation that not only streamlines construction today, but also strengthens the performance and value of their facilities for years to come,” said Sidharth Haksar, Vice President, Head of Construction Strategy and Partnerships at Autodesk.

Additionally, as the Official Design and Make Platform, Autodesk will be seen across the Patriots media, facilities and fan experience initiatives, with use of co-branded Patriots marks for marketing, promotions, and creative integrations. The partnership will be showcased with dynamic TV visible LED corner end zone signage at all Patriots home games at Gillette Stadium driving high-impact visibility for the partnership during live broadcasts.

In addition, Autodesk will be featured in a variety of content shared across Patriots social and digital channels, designed to drive Autodesk brand awareness and connect how Autodesk is helping design and make the next legacy.

This partnership was led by Boston based Athlete-Driven Worldwide, who led negotiations and created the multi-year collaboration in partnership with the New England Patriots.

About Athlete-Driven Worldwide

Athlete-Driven Worldwide is a premier sports and entertainment creative marketing firm, highly regarded for expertise in brand storytelling through athletes and celebrities, and for building and activating league and team partnerships and sponsorships.

