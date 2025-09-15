Eaton Accelerates Transformation of Building and Data Center Infrastructure With Autodesk to Deliver AI-Powered Digital Energy Twin and Software Tools

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a collaboration with Autodesk®, the leader in design and make technology, to improve building lifecycle management. The collaboration leverages Eaton’s trusted energy management and optimization solutions with Autodesk Tandem® to simplify complex energy system simulations and optimize electrical system performance across commercial buildings, data centers and more – advancing energy resilience and sustainability with new levels of speed, accuracy and flexibility.

With digital transformation, electrification and the shift to distributed energy sources, building owners are adapting to a changing power landscape. Together, Eaton and Autodesk are transforming building electrical systems into intelligent, data-driven ecosystems that continuously maximize functionality and unlock value for the future.

“Eaton and Autodesk are introducing new dynamic capabilities for the building and data center industries that will fundamentally change how electrical systems are designed, built and operated,” said Justin Carron, director of buildings and campuses at Eaton. “By combining actionable insights from energy management systems and reliability-centered maintenance programs with advanced visualization, simulation and modeling capabilities – we’re enabling a more intelligent and productive approach to building lifecycle management.”

“By bringing together Eaton’s energy expertise and Autodesk Tandem’s powerful data visualizations and integration capabilities, we’re giving building operators the tools to move from reactive to predictive strategies – unlocking new levels of resilience, efficiency and sustainability,” said Robert Bray, vice president and general manager of Autodesk Tandem. “It’s exciting to see how these capabilities are being applied to real-world operational challenges and helping shape a smarter, more digital future.”

Eaton’s Brightlayer Digital Energy Twin capability powered by Autodesk Tandem gives designers, contractors and building operators new tools to deliver smarter, more resilient and energy-efficient buildings. Utilizing data and insights from Eaton’s Brightlayer energy software, the Brightlayer Digital Energy Twin enables building and facility managers to simulate, monitor and optimize energy use and building performance. The Eaton digital energy twin technology mimics and predicts how a facility will operate under various conditions and provides analysis on the impact of potential infrastructure upgrades prior to implementation – helping enhance resilience, reduce costs and support sustainability goals.

Additionally, the collaboration introduces a new building information modeling (BIM) generation application for Autodesk Revit® that enables design and engineering professionals to dynamically generate BIM files for electrical systems to simplify pre-construction planning and create a digital foundation for the future.

At Autodesk University, Eaton’s Chris Finen, national application engineer manager, will discuss how digital energy twin technology helps improve insights and operational outcomes, enabling the shift from descriptive to predictive maintenance and energy management.

