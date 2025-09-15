Apria and Byram Join New Optum Preferred DME Network

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apria Healthcare, LLC and Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc., national leaders in home-based care and part of the Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) family, today announced a new national provider agreement with Optum Health – a patient-centered care organization that helps deliver better experiences for patients and providers, improve health outcomes and lower total cost of care. With approximately 136,000 aligned care delivery physicians and advanced practice clinicians (APCs), and 1,900 clinical sites, Optum Health is simplifying health care through advanced care delivery, comprehensive care solutions, and accessible and equitable care.

“With so many people living with chronic health conditions that require support from specialized medical equipment, we are excited to work with Optum Health as part of their newly formed national preferred DME network,” said Perry Bernocchi, EVP and CEO of Patient Direct, which constitutes both Apria and Byram. “It can be challenging to manage equipment needs, particularly for people managing more than one health condition. We look forward to working with Optum Health and using our expertise to provide their patients and members with greater value and more choice on the products they need to care for themselves in the comfort of their home.”

As preferred DME network providers, Apria and Byram will offer patients a broad range of durable medical equipment products in multiple categories for chronic and acute health needs, including diabetes, sleep health, respiratory care, wound care, urology and ostomy care.

Provider network stakeholders are now receiving information to help facilitate the transition to their national preferred DME network, educating them on the Apria and Byram products and services now available through their provider portal and other communication channels. Apria and Byram will also be directly contacting providers within the member network through their respective sales teams as well as mobilizing their operations to ensure the best experience and care for Optum Health patients and members.

About Apria and Byram Healthcare

Apria Healthcare LLC (“Apria” or “Apria Healthcare”) and Byram Healthcare (“Byram” or “Byram Healthcare”) part of the Owens & Minor family, deliver the products, services and support patients need to help improve health outcomes and affordability of care in the home. Together, Apria and Byram make up the Owens & Minor Patient Direct business segment, which serves nearly three million patients each year and offers one of the broadest portfolios of products for chronic and acute conditions including diabetes, sleep health, respiratory care, wound care, urology and ostomy care. For more information, visit byramhealthcare.com or apria.com.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company providing essential products and services that support care from the hospital to the home. For over 100 years, Owens & Minor and its affiliated brands, Apria®, Byram®, and HALYARD*, have helped to make each day better for the patients, providers, and communities we serve.

Powered by more than 20,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor delivers comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront. Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care™.

For more information about Owens & Minor and our affiliated brands, visit owens-minor.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Registered Trademark or Trademark of O&M Halyard or its affiliates.