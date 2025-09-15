Convey and Hawaiian Electric Deliver Industry-Leading Emergency Communication at Scale

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convey, formerly Message Broadcast, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced the success of its partnership with Hawaiian Electric, further strengthening Convey’s role as a trusted partner to utilities nationwide. By modernizing emergency communications and customer outreach, Convey helps utilities scale communications during critical events, strengthen resiliency, and build trust with the communities they serve.

Seeking to expand its communications capabilities, Hawaiian Electric partnered with Convey in May 2024. Within just months, Convey deployed a fully integrated solution enabling high-volume, multi-channel messaging across SMS, email, and voice.

The impact was immediate. Ahead of Tropical Storm Hone in August 2024, Hawaiian Electric leveraged the system to deliver hundreds of thousands of pre-storm alerts to customers across the islands. The results equated to more than 300,000 messages per hour via email and SMS, and 75,000 messages per hour via voice which ultimately led to powering over 1.26 million proactive customer communications to date.

“With the support of Convey, we’ve been able to reach our customers faster and more reliably when it matters most,” said Brendan Bailey, VP of Customer Service, Hawaiian Electric. “Having reliable communication across multiple channels helps our communities feel supported and better prepared when challenges arise. This partnership is also part of our larger commitment to improve the digital experience for our customers and make it easier for them to stay connected with us every day.”

Beyond outbound alerts, the partnership has also delivered measurable business value through Hawaiian Electric’s inbound IVR system, powered by Convey. Over the course of the relationship, the IVR handled more than 6,500 calls with an average call time of just over one minute, leading to cost savings by reducing the need for live agent support. This operational efficiency frees up resources for higher-value customer interactions while maintaining strong service levels during peak demand.

Hawaiian Electric is one of several utilities nationwide leveraging Convey’s technology to proactively engage customers before, during, and after critical events. By combining intelligent workflows with proven scalability, Convey provides a repeatable playbook that the broader utilities industry can adopt to strengthen resilience and compliance while improving customer experience.

“Our partnership with Hawaiian Electric is a clear demonstration of what’s possible when utilities take a proactive, customer-first approach to communication,” stated Maulik Datanwala, CEO, Convey. “Alongside other leading utilities across the country, Hawaiian Electric is setting a new standard for how our industry responds to extreme weather, emergencies, and evolving customer expectations. By combining operational expertise with modern digital tools, they’ve built a model that every utility can learn from. This partnership is proof that customer trust and resiliency go hand in hand.”

Looking ahead, the Hawaiian Electric program will continue deepening additional innovations, including data integration, multi-language support, advanced reporting, and enhanced integration of conversational intelligence further positioning them as a leading utility in modern customer engagement.

About Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric serves 95 percent of Hawaiʻi’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Established in 1891, Hawaiian Electric is committed to empowering its customers and communities by providing safe, reliable and sustainable energy at the lowest possible cost.

About Convey (Formerly Message Broadcast)

Convey delivers intelligent customer workflows that humanize connections in regulated environments. Formerly Message Broadcast, Convey transforms compliance requirements into streamlined experiences through purpose-built solutions that deliver measurable impact for utilities and essential service providers. Our technology helps organizations modernize operations and set new engagement standards while efficiently managing millions of interactions. Reimagine the customer journey at goconvey.com