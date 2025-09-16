-

SES and K2 Space to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation MEO Network

Transatlantic collaboration combines experience and agility to drive innovation in network design and delivery

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, a leading space solutions company, and K2 Space, an innovative new space technology firm, announced today a strategic collaboration to advance the development of SES’s future medium Earth orbit (MEO) network. The collaboration combines SES’s decades of experience operating global multi-orbit networks, including its O3b mPOWER MEO network, with K2 Space’s agile engineering capabilities to co-develop future network infrastructure and technologies.

Earlier this year, SES and K2 Space started development activities to validate new network technologies geared for commercial and sovereign government applications. An on-orbit mission in the first quarter of 2026 will be the first step towards rolling out SES’s future MEO network. This marks a shift in the traditional satellite industry approach, moving from legacy waterfall models to an iterative process that supports continuous innovation and responsiveness to market needs.

“Our future MEO network will evolve through agile innovation cycles,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “By collaborating with K2 Space and other trusted innovative partners, we’re combining our solutions development experience and operational depth with NewSpace agility to develop a flexible, software-defined network that adapts to customer requirements.”

Development efforts will span Europe and the United States, leveraging the strengths of both companies to overcome long development timelines, while accelerating delivery of high-value network services.

“This collaboration is about rethinking how advanced space networks are developed,” said Karan Kunjur, CEO of K2 Space. “SES brings extensive operational expertise, and we bring the speed and flexibility of a technology startup. Together, we’re building the foundation for a network that is scalable and adaptable to a broad range of applications.”

This initiative is a key component of SES’s future MEO strategy, which emphasizes modular growth, open architecture, software-defined capabilities, and support for both commercial and government solutions. SES’s future MEO network will be designed to support multi-mission capabilities such as hosted payloads, space situational awareness, direct-to-device data relay, and sovereign services, while enabling reliable communications for mobility applications and resilient enterprise backhaul.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That’s why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what’s next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation “firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” and similar expressions or their negative. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the collaboration and the expected timing, impacts and benefits thereof.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict such as: changes in technology could make our systems obsolete; we may not be able to expand our operations without obtaining and maintaining required regulatory approvals; growth opportunities may not yield the expected benefits; global economic turmoil, trade wars and tariffs, and regional economic conditions could adversely affect our business; risk of a launch delay or failure or other damage during launch; satellites may experience in-orbit destruction, damage or other failures or degredations.

Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form F-4. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

For further information please contact:
Suzanne Ong
Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
suzanne.ong@ses.com

Industry:

SES

BOURSE:SESG
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For further information please contact:
Suzanne Ong
Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
suzanne.ong@ses.com

Social Media Profiles
SES on Facebook
SES on Instagram
SES on LinkedIn
SES on X
SES on YouTube
More News From SES

SES Partners with Cailabs to Test Next-Generation Laser Communication Technology

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, a leading space solutions company, announced today it will test new optical ground stations built by France-based Cailabs to send data from space using laser beams instead of radio waves. By using optical communication, SES expects to be able to boost data transmission speeds, provide more secure links, and help alleviate congestion in increasingly crowded radio frequency bands. The partnership marks a major step forward for optical communications, which use li...

SES SCORE Surpasses 600,000 of Transmission Hours, Delivering 900 Hours of Major Sports Content Daily

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES today announced the accelerating market momentum for its SES Sports Content Orchestration Enabler (SES SCORE) platform. Since its launch in 2023, SES SCORE adoption has grown rapidly with an expanding customer base of over 200 broadcasters onboarded and premium sports properties making it their platform of choice for content delivery. The platform has now surpassed 600,000 transmission hours of feeds delivered to broadcasters worldwide, which equals to an averag...

Telekom Srbija Expands and Extends Partnership with SES

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES announced today the expansion of its partnership with Telekom Srbija, adding two additional transponders and extending its capacity agreements through 2032. Telekom Srbija will use the added capacity to consolidate its m:Sat TV platform at the 23.5 degrees East orbital position to grow its direct-to-home (DTH) television base across Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia. The two companies first joined forces in 2011, with expanded renewa...
Back to Newsroom