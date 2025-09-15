D.A. Davidson Advises WD-40 Company on the Sale of its U.K. Homecare and Cleaning Businesses to Supreme Imports Ltd

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) (“WD-40” or the “Company”), a global marketing organization and distributor of household and maintenance products, on the sale of its U.K. homecare and cleaning businesses to Supreme Imports Ltd (LON: SUP) (“Supreme”).

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization focused on the development and sale of multi-use maintenance and household products. Its portfolio of signature brands includes WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , no vac ® , Spot Shot ® , Lava ® , Solvol ® , X-14 ® , and Carpet Fresh ® . The Company aims to create positive lasting memories through its products by solving problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world.

"This strategic action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to optimizing our portfolio and resources to prioritize the Company's higher growth, higher gross margin opportunities in maintenance products," said Steve Brass, WD-40 Company's president and chief executive officer.

John Jameson, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson, added, “WD-40 Brand is an iconic name in the maintenance and household products space. We are proud to have helped the WD-40 Company team in finding the right home for the 1001 and 1001 Carpet Fresh Brands, allowing the team to focus on higher priority opportunities.”

D.A. Davidson served as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as the Company’s legal advisor.

The transaction marks another successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Investment Banking Group and highlights the firm’s extensive expertise in household products and corporate divestitures.

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including ecommerce & marketplaces; household products; active & outdoor; infant & juvenile; consumer products & services; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.