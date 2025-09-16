-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2025-FIX1 (TPMT 2025-FIX1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 38 classes of asset-backed securities from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2025-FIX1 (TPMT 2025-FIX1), a $350.3 million RMBS transaction. As of the Statistical Calculation Date, it is sponsored by CRM 2 Sponsor, LLC (CRM Sponsor) and FirstKey Mortgage, LLC (FirstKey or FKM Sponsor). The underlying pool consists of 3,814 fixed-rate, second lien HELOC mortgages (HELOC; 100%) originated entirely by Spring EQ, LLC (Spring EQ; 100.0%). The fixed-rate, HELOC collateral is fully amortizing, with 20-year (95.3%) and 15-year (4.7%) amortization periods. Additionally, all the loans have three-year HELOC draw periods. The pool has a non-zero weighted average original credit score of 733, an Original CLTV of 70.6, and is seasoned approximately nine months. As of the Statistical Calculation Date, the borrowers in the pool have drawn $350.3 million from a combined credit limit of $373.1 million for an aggregate utilization rate of 93.9%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jeremy Kugelman, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1228
jeremy.kugelman@kbra.com

Sabrina Vuong, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-3324
sabrina.vuong@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

