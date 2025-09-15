Ouster Announces Strategic Partnership with Constellis to Bring Physical AI to Advanced Security Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Constellis, a global provider of advanced security and mission support services. Through the partnership, Constellis will offer a unified security solution — combining LEXSO, its AI-driven sensor fusion platform, with Ouster Gemini and Ouster digital lidar — to customers worldwide.

LEXSO is Constellis’ next-generation operational intelligence platform, designed to extend visibility, accelerate decision-making, and enhance mission effectiveness. Leveraging AI and multiple sensing modalities — such as lidar, radar, thermal imaging, acoustic detection, and video analytics — LEXSO fuses data into a single, actionable operating picture in real time. Ouster Gemini will serve as the foundational intelligence layer of LEXSO, leveraging Ouster’s proprietary AI software to process 3D digital lidar data for real-time analytics, threat classification, and automated response protocols to bring Physical AI to advanced security operations.

Purpose-built for both public and private environments, LEXSO delivers early detection and actionable threat alerts, giving operators the intelligence to respond instantly. Its open architecture integrates seamlessly with existing systems, ensuring that intelligence moves fluidly from the field to the decision-maker without delay. Backed by Ouster’s lidar-powered AI capability, LEXSO also delivers:

Advanced 3D situational awareness and object tracking across challenging weather and light conditions

Reduced false alarms

Autonomous threat assessment and response coordination

Improved operational efficiency and more informed decision making

"Constellis' deep operational expertise, network, and reputation make them an invaluable partner in deploying Ouster Gemini for critical and large-scale security operations," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "Our deployment with LEXSO underscores how lidar-powered AI can transform situational awareness and decision-making for the most demanding security environments."

“Ouster’s software-defined approach to lidar is the perfect complement to LEXSO’s open architecture,” said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. “Together, we’re turning disparate signals into actionable intelligence that moves from the field to the decision-maker in real time — raising detection performance, reducing false alarms, and accelerating response across mission-critical environments.”

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors. Ouster’s technology delivers performance, reliability, and affordability to accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems at scale and drive meaningful improvements in safety, efficiency and sustainability. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

