AcceleTrex and IT-Harvest Launch Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Cybersecurity Referral Economy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcceleTrex Corporation, a groundbreaking exchange designed to redefine cybersecurity sales, today announced a strategic partnership with IT-Harvest, the research and advisory firm founded by renowned cybersecurity analyst Richard Stiennon. Together, they are launching a joint initiative to activate a global referral economy where trusted conversations between industry leaders and startups drive faster, smarter deals.

The partnership between AcceleTrex and IT-Harvest’s global audience of analysts, architects, and CISOs to not only access real-time market intelligence but also act on it—by referring vetted startups and earning Personal Recurring Revenue (PRR) when deals close.

Backed by decades of industry insight and a shared mission to empower startups, the collaboration leverages AcceleTrex’s AI-powered platform to transform personal networks into powerful go-to-market engines without cold outreach, expensive sales teams, or conflicts of interest.

“This is about trust, not transactions,” said Allan Thompson, Co-Founder & CEO of AcceleTrex. “We’re uniting our referral economy with IT-Harvest.com to turn insight into income. This partnership empowers professionals to monetize their expertise—ethically, efficiently, and at scale."

"I have thought long and hard about how to build a community based market place. Acceletrex is the right way to do it," said Richard Stiennon, Founder of IT-Harvest. “Only experienced industry veterans who have lived the whole sales cycle from multiple perspectives could succeed at a venture like this."

"I love this model," Stiennon added. “Referrals are the strongest way to make enterprise sales. Acceletrex rewards market experts for referring prospects to participating vendors. IT-Harvest is one such vendor on the platform. We sell subscriptions to a SaaS tool that allows security teams to research the entire cybersecurity industry including 11,340 products. Half of our new subscribers come from referral already."

“Startups that leverage trusted networks outperform those that rely on cold outreach,” said Tom Masucci, Co-Founder & EVP of Member Services at AcceleTrex. “With IT-Harvest, Richard is a leading entrepreneur and has built the most powerful research firm in cybersecurity. Now, we’re giving users a way to act on that intelligence—and get rewarded for it.”

Key Benefits

For Startups : Reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC), shorten sales cycles, and scale faster through warm introductions.

: Reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC), shorten sales cycles, and scale faster through warm introductions. For Market Experts : Monetize your network and insight—without cold calling or managing sales.

: Monetize your network and insight—without cold calling or managing sales. For the Industry: Replace noise with trust. Replace cold outreach with warm referrals.

Join with a 50% Discount

To accelerate adoption, any startup referred by Richard Stiennon or the IT-Harvest network will receive a 50% discount on their first-year AcceleTrex membership. This limited-time offer is designed to fuel early momentum and drive engagement across the ecosystem.

Built for Scale, Designed for Trust

AcceleTrex combines AI-driven matching with human judgment to ensure relevance, compliance, and quality. As more experts, regions, and verticals join, the platform becomes smarter and more resilient—creating a self-reinforcing ecosystem of value.

About IT-Harvest

Founded by Richard Stiennon, IT-Harvest is a leading research and advisory firm focused on cybersecurity trends, vendor performance, and startup innovation. With over 30 years of industry insight, IT-Harvest helps organizations navigate the evolving security landscape.

About AcceleTrex

AcceleTrex is a first-of-its-kind Technology Referral Exchange that transforms trusted relationships into predictable revenue for cybersecurity vendors and Market Experts. By combining artificial intelligence with human expertise, AcceleTrex accelerates go-to-market strategies, reduces customer acquisition costs, and creates sustainable growth opportunities in the $300B+ addressable cybersecurity market.

For more information about AcceleTrex, visit www.acceletrex.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.