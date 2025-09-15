Vigloo and PASSIONFLIX Partner to Reimagine Cinematic Romance as Vertical Short-Form Content

LOS ANGELES & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bold move that redefines cinematic romance for mobile audiences, micro-drama platform Vigloo and book-to-screen streamer PASSIONFLIX today announced a groundbreaking partnership to reimagine The Secret Life of Amy Bensen as vertical, short-form content. The collaboration marks the first time a long-form series has been re-edited, repackaged, and distributed as a vertical short-form drama.

Bringing together PASSIONFLIX’s globally beloved, emotionally resonant IP and Vigloo’s immersive vertical storytelling platform, viewers now have a fresh, intimate way to experience emotionally rich drama in bite-sized episodes. This approach gives The Secret Life of Amy Bensen enduring appeal, inviting fans to reconnect with a beloved story while opening the door for new audiences to experience it for the first time.

"We’re thrilled to dive into vertical storytelling with Vigloo,” said Tosca Musk, Founder and CEO of PASSIONFLIX. “Reimagining Amy Bensen in this way gives us the chance to introduce the series to an entirely new audience while offering longtime fans a fresh experience."

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen is PASSIONFLIX’s adaptation of Lisa Renee Jones' bestselling book series. Season One premiered in December 2022, quickly becoming a fan favorite among Passionistas, followed by a second season in August 2023. The series follows Amy Bensen’s journey of love, danger, and personal reckoning with mysterious billionaire Liam—a narrative that has captivated global audiences and now finds new life in Vigloo’s vertical format. Starting today, viewers around the world can tune into the Vigloo app to enjoy The Secret Life of Amy Bensen in vertical format, with 35 episodes available in eight languages.

“Romance is our top-performing genre, and Amy Bensen delivers everything our viewers crave—passion, suspense, and emotional depth,” said Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo. “This partnership allows us to pioneer new ways of expanding beloved IP, while continuing to redefine how premium stories are told.”

Building on Vigloo’s proven track record in adaptation, the collaboration follows the success of Bitch X Rich – In the Drawing Class, a vertical spin-off of the Korean long-form drama Bitch X Rich, which streams globally on Netflix and recently released a second season. With PASSIONFLIX, Vigloo expands its portfolio of IP-based adaptations while diversifying its content library to meet evolving viewer preferences.

It also underscores Vigloo’s rapid U.S. growth since its July 2024 launch. Backed by $86 million from Krafton, Vigloo’s revenue and monthly active users have increased fivefold, with U.S. audiences now generating 50% of the platform’s revenue. Vigloo is on track to release more than 100 English-language originals by the end of 2025.

About Vigloo

Vigloo, the global home for vertical dramas, delivers mobile-first, episodic storytelling designed for today’s on-the-go audiences. Originating in South Korea, its extensive library features more than 300 premium dramas with episodes under two minutes each, spanning genres such as romance, comedy, and thriller—all tailored for global audiences. The platform develops original IP for the U.S., Korean, and Japanese markets, sourcing scripts directly from local creators, and releases content worldwide in eight languages. Vigloo is operated by SpoonLabs, a global content platform company backed by investments from leading venture capital firms and Korean video game company Krafton. For more information, visit www.vigloo.com and www.spoonlabs.com/kr/.

About PASSIONFLIX

PASSIONFLIX is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, bringing an empowering focus to the female gaze. PASSIONFLIX is available worldwide online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, Smart TVs, Amazon Prime (US), Roku, and Comcast. Visit passionflix.com for more information.