NinjaOne Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced at Fal.Con 2025 that the NinjaOne Platform is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible products. With this listing, CrowdStrike Falcon® platform customers can now quickly and easily deploy NinjaOne’s cloud-native solution to automate endpoint management and drive productivity across IT teams.

By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easier for customers to access NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management alongside Falcon, so they can improve efficiency, productivity, and security outcomes. Share

Organizations are managing more endpoints than ever, creating new challenges for efficiency and security. IT teams need a streamlined way to patch, back up, and manage devices at scale – without adding complexity or cost.

NinjaOne automates endpoint management so IT teams and managed service providers can reduce time spent on manual tasks, lower costs, and keep devices running optimally. By procuring NinjaOne through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, Falcon customers gain simplified access to proven IT automation that complements their existing endpoint protection investments.

“Our goal has always been to help customers simplify IT and improve endpoint resilience,” said Erzan Uygur, VP of Business and Corporate Development at NinjaOne. “By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easier for customers to access NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management alongside Falcon, so they can improve efficiency, productivity, and security outcomes.”

This announcement builds on the broader CrowdStrike-NinjaOne partnership. Together, NinjaOne’s market-leading endpoint management and the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s best-in-class endpoint protection provide organizations with complementary capabilities to rapidly detect, investigate, and stop attacks while closing the gaps between IT and security teams.

The NinjaOne platform is available for purchase today through the CrowdStrike Marketplace: https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/ninjaone-endpoint-management/. Learn more about the partnership at https://www.ninjaone.com/press/crowdstrike-partnership/.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 30,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.