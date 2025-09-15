-

NinjaOne Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

CrowdStrike customers gain simplified access to NinjaOne to streamline IT and boost productivity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced at Fal.Con 2025 that the NinjaOne Platform is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible products. With this listing, CrowdStrike Falcon® platform customers can now quickly and easily deploy NinjaOne’s cloud-native solution to automate endpoint management and drive productivity across IT teams.

By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easier for customers to access NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management alongside Falcon, so they can improve efficiency, productivity, and security outcomes.

Share

Organizations are managing more endpoints than ever, creating new challenges for efficiency and security. IT teams need a streamlined way to patch, back up, and manage devices at scale – without adding complexity or cost.

NinjaOne automates endpoint management so IT teams and managed service providers can reduce time spent on manual tasks, lower costs, and keep devices running optimally. By procuring NinjaOne through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, Falcon customers gain simplified access to proven IT automation that complements their existing endpoint protection investments.

“Our goal has always been to help customers simplify IT and improve endpoint resilience,” said Erzan Uygur, VP of Business and Corporate Development at NinjaOne. “By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easier for customers to access NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management alongside Falcon, so they can improve efficiency, productivity, and security outcomes.”

This announcement builds on the broader CrowdStrike-NinjaOne partnership. Together, NinjaOne’s market-leading endpoint management and the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s best-in-class endpoint protection provide organizations with complementary capabilities to rapidly detect, investigate, and stop attacks while closing the gaps between IT and security teams.

The NinjaOne platform is available for purchase today through the CrowdStrike Marketplace: https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/ninjaone-endpoint-management/. Learn more about the partnership at https://www.ninjaone.com/press/crowdstrike-partnership/.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 30,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

Contacts

Media Contact:
press@ninjaone.com

Industry:

NinjaOne

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
press@ninjaone.com

Social Media Profiles
NinjaOne
NinjaOne
NinjaOne
More News From NinjaOne

NinjaOne Named to the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners. The honor reinforces NinjaOne’s leadership delivering visibility, security, and control for IT teams and MSPs. IT teams today have to support hybrid workforces and sprawling endpoint estates, and maintain...

NinjaOne Appoints Paul Redding as Head of MSP Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced the appointment of Paul Redding to Head of MSP Partnerships. Redding will lead NinjaOne’s work with MSPs to accelerate growth and success for the company’s partners and customers. In this role, he will enable MSPs to scale their revenue, improve operational efficiency, and deliver increased value to their clients with automated endpoint management and security. Redding brings decades of experi...

NinjaOne Achieves GovRAMP Authorization for Secure Automated Endpoint Management Solution for the Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced the NinjaOne Platform received Government Risk and Authorization Management Program (GovRAMP) Authorization at a Moderate Impact Level. GovRAMP (formerly StateRAMP) is a standardized cloud security framework that solution providers must meet, providing State and Local Governments and Education (SLED) organizations with stronger security and more confidence in the products chosen for their spec...
Back to Newsroom