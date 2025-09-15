Saudi Arabia: Veolia to supply best-in-class innovative technologies for the largest complex industrial water project in the Middle East for SATORP

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces the signing of an agreement between the consortium comprising Veolia, Marafiq, and Lamar, and SATORP (a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies Refining and Petrochemical Company) to implement a major project for recycling water from complex industrial effluents in Jubail Industrial City — the largest petrochemical hub in the Middle East.

The project includes a $500M cutting-edge water from complex industrial effluents plant of unprecedented scale whose construction has been entrusted to Veolia and Orascom for the civil works and an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract with a duration of 30 years that is set to begin in 2028. The facility will integrate Veolia’s latest technologies, AnoxKaldnesⓇ MBBR, ZeeWeedⓇ membranes and ActifloⓇ Carb, including pioneering spent caustic treatment, maximizing resource recovery and significantly reducing environmental impact.

Water from industrial effluents reuse is crucial in the Middle East, where freshwater is scarce, demand is rising and climate conditions are extreme. Recycling reduces environmental pollution, preserves scarce water resources and lowers both investments and operational costs, supporting sustainable industrial growth and strengthening resilience against water shortages.

With an annual capacity of nearly 8.8 million m3, the water reuse plant will be the biggest in the Middle East. Beyond serving SATORP, it will have the potential to provide advanced treatment solutions for future industrial players across the region, establishing a regional hub for complex wastewater management.

Pioneer and leading provider of advanced water management solutions in the Middle East, Veolia, will lead the reuse plant operations in Jubail, leveraging its comprehensive expertise covering the entire industrial wastewater treatment chain. The Group will focus on maximizing the resource recovery from local wastewater, transforming it into a new resource for the client, enabling new circular loops.

“By innovating and advancing large-scale water from complex industrial effluents recycling in Jubail, Veolia reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and leading the transition to a more circular economy in the Middle East,” comments Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia. “We are extremely proud to continue supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its journey towards sustainable growth by leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technologies in industrial wastewater treatment. As a technology provider, process designer, investor and operator, Veolia is engaged at every level of this unprecedented project, which opens a new chapter for the global industry. This is the very essence of GreenUp particularly in Water technologies and in the Middle East, which are boosters of our strategic program.”

Veolia’s activities in Jubail since 2009

For nearly 15 years, thanks to its expertise and cutting-edge innovations, Veolia has established a strong presence in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest single industrial development and home to massive petrochemical and energy-intensive industries (approx. 30 major companies based in the region).

(approx. 30 major companies based in the region). Since 2009, as a trusted partner for industrial wastewater treatment across the petrochemical sector, Veolia has been operating and maintaining facilities for major petrochemical companies. These long-term partnerships, with contracts spanning over a decade and multiple renewals, demonstrate its commitment to helping clients focus on their core business, while delivering world-class environmental compliance.

for major petrochemical companies. These long-term partnerships, with contracts spanning over a decade and multiple renewals, demonstrate its commitment to helping clients focus on their core business, while delivering world-class environmental compliance. In 2025 Veolia developed a joint venture with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu for a sustainable industrial hazardous waste-to-energy facility in Jubail 2, featuring an incineration capacity of 121,000 tons per year, further strengthening its comprehensive industrial waste treatment capabilities in the region.

