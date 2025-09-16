Performance Food Group Enters into Information Sharing Arrangement with US Foods

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (“PFG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that it has entered into a clean team agreement with US Foods Holding Corp. (“US Foods”) (NYSE: USFD) that enables the companies to share information in order to evaluate regulatory considerations and the synergies related to a potential business combination.

In recent weeks, members of the PFG Board and management team engaged with several of PFG’s large stockholders to hear their perspectives, and the Company is committed to continuing that dialogue. The Company also engaged with US Foods on how the two companies could most effectively explore a potential business combination while safeguarding confidential information. Following these conversations, the PFG Board, along with its independent financial and legal advisors, concluded that there was sufficient basis to begin information sharing. The companies are therefore initiating a clean team process consisting of a group of independent lawyers, economists and consultants who will perform analysis using more detailed confidential information.

There can be no assurance that this information sharing will result in any transaction proposal, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. PFG does not intend to make additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or PFG and US Foods terminate discussions.

Advisors

JP Morgan and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisors, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our approximately 43,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and integration of our acquisition of Cheney Bros., Inc. (the “Cheney Brothers Acquisition”) and other nonhistorical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under the section entitled Item 1A. Risk Factors in PFG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: