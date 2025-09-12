AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company (Gulf Guaranty Life) (Flowood, MS). The outlooks assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Gulf Guaranty Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The upgrading of Gulf Guaranty Life’s Long-Term ICR reflects AM Best’s assessment of its overall balance sheet strength, which is driven by a significant improvement in the company’s overall capitalization and liquidity under the new ownership of Acturion LLC. The new owners, who acquired the company in March 2025, have a seasoned group of industry leaders in place, who provide insurance and asset management expertise. AM Best notes that Gulf Guaranty Life's projected asset allocation is expected to remain conservatively structured, primarily in fixed income holdings and will be managed by a third-party. During the initial growth phase Acturion LLC is willing and able to provide capital contributions, which is included in AM Best’s assessment of the balance sheet, and AM Best expects Gulf Guaranty Life to begin operating profitably within two years and begin to grow surplus organically.

Gulf Guaranty Life will continue to offer the businesses of credit life & disability, as well as final expense, along with the sales of its newly offered multi-year guarantee annuities and fixed indexed annuities. Immediate geographic expansion is expected with additional state licenses, serving as the catalyst for strong premium growth per the company projections. Under its new ownership, distribution has been secured for the sale of annuity products through a strategic partnership with a leading national marketing organization, with additional partnerships planned soon. At this time, Gulf Guaranty Life’s risk management capabilities are considered appropriate and in line with its risk profile. As the company evolves, its risk framework and governance practices are expected to further develop and strengthen. AM Best notes that the annuity market is highly competitive and many new companies have entered the market. AM Best will continue to monitor the company’s strategic business plan, to make sure it is achieving its targets in line with its proposed business objectives.

