AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessments to MIEC Mutual Risk Retention Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned Preliminary Credit Assessments (PCA) to MIEC Mutual Risk Retention Group (MIEC Mutual RRG) (Washington, DC), a new insurance vehicle managed by Medical Insurance Exchange of California (MIEC), with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The assigned outlook to the PCAs is stable.

The PCAs reflect MIEC Mutual RRG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Concurrently, these PCA assignments follow the successful execution of a quota share reinsurance agreement with MIEC and the assignment of an “r” reinsurance affiliation code. MIEC’s PCAs have been extended to MIEC Mutual RRG due to the significant level of reinsurance support provided to MIEC Mutual RRG by MIEC.

MIEC Mutual RRG provides liability coverage for health care professionals and organizations, including health care providers practicing alternative medicine, specifically the specialty of acupuncture. MIEC Mutual RRG was established on April 25, 2025, and was capitalized by MIEC, through a surplus note.

