Saviynt Partners with St. Fox to Build a Scalable, Trusted Identity Ecosystem for India

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, the global leader in AI-based identity security and governance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with St. Fox (read as Saint Fox), a next-gen cybersecurity solutions provider, to drive its go-to-market (GTM) strategy and execution in India. This alliance marks a significant step in Saviynt’s commitment to India as a priority growth market and reinforces its partner-first approach to co-create outcomes and value for customers.

As India undergoes rapid digital transformation, the demand for intelligent identity solutions has surged across sectors. From securing hybrid IT environments to meeting evolving compliance mandates, Indian enterprises need agile and unified identity platforms. Together, Saviynt and St. Fox will deliver an integrated suite of solutions, including Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Just-in-Time Access (JITA), and Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) with local execution strength and cybersecurity delivery capabilities.

“St. Fox is not just a new partner, we see them as a force multiplier,” said Nitin Varma, managing director, India and SAARC at Saviynt. “As we shape our India GTM strategy, building the right ecosystem becomes imperative. We are investing in a scalable, trusted partner ecosystem built on the foundational pillars of enablement, loyalty, and profitability—aligned solely to create meaningful outcomes for our customers. Together, as we co-create, we will help enterprises reimagine privilege, access, and trust, not around static perimeters, but around dynamic identities, henceforth transforming identity from a potential vulnerability into a competitive strength.”

St. Fox will play a critical role in expanding Saviynt’s regional reach, capability, and capacity. The strategic alignment between Saviynt and St. Fox is rooted in both technological depth and industry relevance and will enable:

Strengthening go-to-market momentum for Saviynt’s ISPM, PAM, IGA, and AAG offerings across key verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Industrial, and Information Technology / Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITES).

offerings across key verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Industrial, and Information Technology / Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Advisory-led IGA transformation , combining St. Fox’s cybersecurity expertise with the power of Saviynt’s modern identity platform to drive strategic outcomes.

, combining St. Fox’s cybersecurity expertise with the power of Saviynt’s modern identity platform to drive strategic outcomes. Industry-specific risk and compliance frameworks , enabled by Saviynt’s Identity Cloud and tailored by St. Fox for enterprise needs.

, enabled by Saviynt’s Identity Cloud and tailored by St. Fox for enterprise needs. Future-ready identity lifecycle management, from joiner to mover to leaver, designed for today’s hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises—powered by Saviynt.

from joiner to mover to leaver, designed for today’s hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises—powered by Saviynt. Zero Trust enablement through risk-aware access, fine-grained entitlement management, and continuous governance.

“At St. Fox, we recognise the fact that identity has become the new perimeter. Cyber threats continue to evolve, and identity compromise remains a common pattern in all major breaches. Further, a strategy to rely only on MFA or SSO i.e., ‘Access Management’ is not helping anymore while the burden of compliance and reporting is increasing manifold,” said Sunil Tak, founder and chief executive officer at St. Fox. “To address these challenges for our customers, we are proud to partner with industry leader Saviynt, a true cloud-native, identity-centric platform that converges IGA, PAM, JITA and ISPM requirements into a single, unified platform.”

This partnership is a natural extension of Saviynt’s local investment strategy. In addition to a 600+ strong R&D and support center in India, Saviynt has recently appointed Sandeep Anand to lead partner strategy in the region. With a dedicated GTM team, pod-based execution model, and rapidly growing partner enablement initiatives, the company is deepening its local presence and delivery.

“We are scaling fast in India, with local talent, local support, and now, the right local partnerships,” said Sunil Kedaraji, vice president of partner sales for APJ (Asia-Pacific and Japan) at Saviynt. “Our ecosystem engagement is maturing, and our collaboration with St. Fox is a key part of that. We are focused on accelerating time-to-value for customers and co-creating innovative, secure identity solutions that are tailored to the Indian market.”

With this partnership, Saviynt and St. Fox are doubling down on their commitment to the Indian market, creating the coverage, capacity, and capability needed to help enterprises embrace Zero Trust, streamline identity operations, and future-proof their security posture.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is today helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

About St. Fox

St. Fox delivers comprehensive, cloud-first security and engineering solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. Its expertise spans identity and access management, cloud infrastructure security, AI-safe environments, data governance, and threat detection. With end-to-end services built for tomorrow’s challenges, they help organizations build, scale, and thrive in a digital-first world. Whether securing enterprise environments or enabling innovation with confidence, St. Fox ensures resilience, compliance, and agility at every stage of growth. Protect relentlessly. Innovate fearlessly. For more information, please visit: www.stfox.com.