Stringr Announces VidGen, the AI-Powered Video Solution for Modern Publishers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stringr announced the arrival of VidGenSM, the AI-powered solution for publishers to produce custom video from any URL, with built-in content from trusted sources.

VidGen finally unlocks revenue streams and video-first channels that were previously impossible to scale. Share

"VidGen scales video production for modern publishers by allowing them to create video for every article,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Co-Founder of Stringr. “VidGen finally unlocks revenue streams and video-first channels that were previously impossible to scale.”

VidGen’s simple workflow allows anyone to transform great copy to branded, voiced video in just minutes:

Convert article copy to a voice over script by simply pasting a URL. Review and edit voiceover text. Access fully licensed still and video images from Getty Images and other partners to supplement existing images. Publish directly to any platform or social channel in every aspect ratio.

"VidGen allows us to play in spaces where we previously couldn’t play, like YouTube," said Donna Ogier, Director of US Audience for Reach PLC. "Image supply is the cornerstone of video production, and VidGen allows even journalists without video experience to create video versions of their own stories – even if they only have a handful of pictures to start with.”

Other solutions from Stringr include:

Stringr Suite : Cloud-based end-to-end media asset management platform, including premiere content partners such as Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Shutterstock.





: Cloud-based end-to-end media asset management platform, including premiere content partners such as Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Shutterstock. Stringr Capture: Proprietary on-demand network of 160,000 videographers across the U.S., Canada and U.K., with built-in licensing, streamlined payment and 24/7 live desk support.

Stringr partners with the world’s leading organizations including the Associated Press, Reuters, Reach PLC, ABC News, CBS News, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Graham Media Group, Charter Spectrum, and Gannett. To learn more about VidGen and Stringr, please visit stringr.com.

About Stringr

Stringr is a technology company founded in 2014 to connect media organizations with tools to capture, generate and publish content. From any source to every screen, Stringr is the AI-powered, end-to-end media solution helping publishers reach new audiences, reach higher level of engagement, and drive new revenue. Learn more at stringr.com.