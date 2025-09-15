Wipro Partners with CrowdStrike to Deliver AI-Powered Unified Security Services

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike to launch Wipro CyberShieldSM MDR, an AI-powered unified managed security service (MSS) that simplifies and strengthens enterprise security operations. CyberShield MDR delivers industry-leading capabilities through a modern SOC that provides enhanced visibility, AI-driven automation, and greater efficiency.

Organizations today face an overwhelming volume of alerts from siloed security tools that fail to stop adversaries. Fragmented security operations across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data drive complexity increase costs, and create operational blind spots. Wipro CyberShield MDR, powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, addresses these challenges by enhancing threat visibility, simplifying operations, and strengthening resilience against evolving threats.

Falcon Next-Gen SIEM combines native Falcon platform and third-party data with real-time threat intelligence and AI-powered automation to supercharge threat detection and response across the enterprise. Leveraging Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Wipro's global ecosystem – along with Wipro Ventures’ portfolio companies Simbian and Tuskira – CyberShield MDR delivers intelligent defense, proactive breach protection, continuous detection, and rapid response to keep organizations resilient and future-ready against AI-driven threats. Wipro’s cybersecurity experts will manage and host the services from eight Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs) strategically located around the globe.

"Wipro’s CyberShield platform, powered by CrowdStrike’s AI-native product suites and strengthened by our security ecosystem will help enterprises contain threats swiftly and ensure continuity of digital operations," said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. "This integrated platform approach enables AI automated workflows, prevents lateral threat movement, and eliminates potential security gaps that fragmented solutions often miss."

“The Falcon platform supercharges Wipro’s CyberShield Managed Security Services to deliver real-time attack detection, faster response and outcomes that stop breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Together, we’re simplifying operations across Wipro’s ecosystem of partners — reducing costs, accelerating time-to-value and giving customers the confidence to stay ahead of today’s adversaries.”

Wipro CyberShieldSM MDR unified MSS will be launched at CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2025.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. Wipro Innovation Network, which brings together our clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, reflects our commitment to client-centric co-innovation. As a part of this, the Innovation Labs and Partner Labs, located across the globe, allow us to collaborate with clients to solve real-world challenges and showcase cutting-edge industry solutions that explore the future of technology. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.