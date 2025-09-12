Infinite Orbits Signs Multi-Launch Agreement to GEO with Impulse Space

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. & TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impulse Space, the leader for in-space mobility, and Infinite Orbits, the France-based in-orbit services company, have reinforced their partnership by signing a multi-launch agreement. The agreement covers the delivery of multiple Infinite Orbits spacecraft to geostationary orbit (GEO), starting in 2027, via Impulse’s rideshare program Caravan.

The first missions include the launch of several servicers developed by Infinite Orbits, allowing multiple life extension missions and the deployment of an inspection and surveillance micro-satellites fleet. With at least three spacecraft launched in 2027 and additional missions planned each year following, this agreement reinforces the partnership between the companies.

Caravan rideshare missions offer small satellites rapid, reliable, and affordable access to GEO. After launching to low Earth orbit (LEO) on a Falcon 9 rocket, Caravan missions use the Impulse kick stage, Helios, to transport multiple small spacecraft to their target destinations in GEO in under 24 hours. Impulse’s first Caravan mission is fully manifested and scheduled to fly in 2026.

“These missions reflect exactly the type of orbital access we designed Caravan to deliver,” said Eric Romo, President and COO of Impulse Space. “Infinite Orbits has shown the industry’s demand for smaller satellites in GEO, and we’re proud to play a role in opening reliable access to higher-energy orbits. We’re looking forward to supporting Infinite Orbits via Caravan and building our long-term partnership together in a range of areas.”

“We see this partnership as key for our long-term growth. In today’s context, where rapid deployment in GEO is key, we are counting on this transatlantic cooperation to significantly enhance our ability to deliver a wide range of in-orbit services to our sovereign, government and commercial clients in a timely manner,” said Adel Haddoud, CEO of Infinite Orbits.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader, is accelerating our future beyond Earth beginning with its fleet of cost-effective, high-performance space vehicles: Helios and Mira. The Helios kick stage unlocks high-energy orbits with its powerful Deneb engine, rapidly transporting payloads from LEO to MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. The flight-proven Mira enables precise maneuverability and rapid responsiveness for hosting, deployment, and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) across any orbit. Founded by Tom Mueller and led by a team of industry pioneers, Impulse Space is transforming in-space mobility by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. And they're just getting started. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com

About Infinite Orbits

Founded in 2017, Infinite Orbits specializes in GEO in-orbit services such as space-based SSA, inspection and life extension. The company has demonstrated unique capabilities in designing and developing small GEO satellites tailored for in-orbit services, through its advanced patented Autonomous Navigation solution Vision Based for services relying on rendezvous capability. Headquartered in Toulouse (France) with offices in the USA, Singapore and Luxembourg, Infinite Orbits aims for global leadership within in-orbits services. For more information, visit www.infiniteorbits.io