Aviso AI Joins Forces with Consalia, Leading UK Sales Business School & Consultancy, to Promote AI in Go-To-Market Organizations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviso, a leading Agentic AI-powered revenue execution platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Consalia, the United Kingdom's premier sales business school and transformation consultancy. The collaboration addresses a critical challenge facing Chief Revenue Officers: sales teams struggling to effectively embed AI tools and autonomous agents into workflows and company culture, leaving organizations with underutilized technology investments—a problem reflected in new Gartner research showing 73% of organizations remain cautious about agentic AI adoption.

The partnership combines Aviso's proven revenue intelligence platform with Consalia's Sales Mindset framework—an evidence-based selling approach, founded through doctoral research into how customers want to be sold to, creating the industry's first integrated solution designed specifically to drive consistent AI and agent adoption while accelerating a values-based selling philosophy.

Addressing Core Revenue Leadership Challenges

The collaboration directly targets three costly problems identified by revenue leaders: extended sales representative onboarding periods, inconsistent adoption of AI-powered sales tools across teams, and the persistent gap between AI-generated recommendations and actual behavioral change in sales organizations.

"Chief Revenue Officers consistently tell us their biggest frustration isn't the AI technology itself—it's getting their sales teams to actually use it consistently to drive results," said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, Chief Executive Officer of Aviso. "This partnership solves the AI adoption challenge by integrating values-based selling mindsets directly into our Agentic AI-powered revenue platform." The Aviso team will demonstrate their new Agentic AI capabilities at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco during Dreamforce, October 13-16 (Register here).

Key Business Outcomes

The integrated solution targets specific outcomes that revenue leaders measure:

Faster Ramp Time: AI-driven coaching with behavioral change frameworks reduces new hire time-to-quota achievement.

AI-driven coaching with behavioral change frameworks reduces new hire time-to-quota achievement. Higher Adoption: Behavioral change methodology embedded in AI recommendations drives consistent tool usage.

Smarter Engagement: Enhanced coaching prompts and forecast guidance optimize sales interactions.

Enhanced coaching prompts and forecast guidance optimize sales interactions. End-to-End Visibility: Sales managers gain integrated dashboards showing both performance metrics and adoption patterns for data-driven coaching effectiveness.

Aviso customers will gain access to Consalia's enterprise consulting services and accredited educational programs, creating a comprehensive approach to Agentic AI implementation that addresses both technology deployment and human adoption challenges.

Proven Expertise and Academic Foundation

Dr. Phil Squire, Chief Executive Officer of Consalia, brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise sales transformation and holds a Doctorate of Professional Studies (DProf) from Middlesex University, based on original research into how customers want to be sold to. "We've learned that AI tools succeed when they align with human psychology rather than working against it," Squire said. "This partnership puts that principle into practical application for revenue teams."

About Aviso: Aviso is an end-to-end revenue execution platform designed to predict revenue, guide sellers, and simplify every revenue action with Agentic AI. The platform serves enterprise customers, including Honeywell, Lenovo, NetApp, BMC, RingCentral, and many high-growth revenue teams. Aviso has been recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and G2 as a leading revenue intelligence platform. For more information, visit www.aviso.com.

About Consalia: Consalia is the UK’s only Sales Business School. Founded in 2006, it partners with Middlesex University to deliver accredited BSc/MSc programs and Executive Master’s in Leading Sales Transformation and Key Account Transformation. A founding member of the UK Trailblazer group, Consalia also provides Sales Transformation consulting and licensed IP to help organizations build customer-centric sales capability and in-house sales academies. For more information, visit www.consalia.com.