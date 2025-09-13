A Pharmacy-First Approach to Innovation: Pete Pharma and FABRX Announce Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Pharma announced today a groundbreaking partnership with FABRX, the global pioneer of pharmaceutical 3D printing, to introduce this innovative technology to the U.S. compounding pharmacy market.

FABRX, founded over a decade ago, has successfully deployed pharmaceutical 3D printing across hospitals, universities, and clinical research centers worldwide. Pete Pharma will leverage this deep foundation of scientific validation to bring the technology into a commercially viable, pharmacy-ready solution for the first time in the United States.

“Compounding pharmacies have been eager for meaningful innovation that improves efficiency, enhances compliance, and expands their ability to personalize care for patients,” said Dan Siddall, Founder of Pete Pharma. “By combining FABRX’s proven scientific expertise with Pete Pharma’s commercialization strategy, we’re making pharmaceutical 3D printing not just possible, but practical and scalable across the U.S. market.”

The introduction of pharmaceutical 3D printing offers compounding pharmacies the ability to:

Improve workflow efficiency by automating labor-intensive processes

Enable greater personalization of medications, particularly in areas such as pediatrics, lifestyle therapeutics, HRT, and metabolic care

Enhance quality and compliance through in-line quality control and digital traceability

In addition to bringing FABRX’s validated technology to the U.S., Pete Pharma will launch the platform through a first-of-its-kind business model that transforms how pharmacies access innovation. This model is designed to be:

Pharmacy-First : the first-of-its-kind model is built around the needs of the pharmacies, ensuring that success is not measured just by the delivery of technology, but by the value and outcomes created through the compounded products themselves

: the first-of-its-kind model is built around the needs of the pharmacies, ensuring that success is not measured just by the delivery of technology, but by the value and outcomes created through the compounded products themselves Scalable : accessible to independent pharmacies nationwide

: accessible to independent pharmacies nationwide Efficient : reducing the burden of labor and consumable waste

: reducing the burden of labor and consumable waste Forward-looking : addressing regulatory requirements head-on while reshaping the conventional distribution model in compounding

“This is more than a technology launch; it’s the beginning of a new era for compounding pharmacies,” added Dan Siddall. “We’re building a model that makes advanced pharmaceutical technology available in a way that works for the realities of the compounding industry.”

The partnership between Pete Pharma and FABRX positions both organizations to set the standard for innovation in compounding, creating a future where pharmacies can operate more efficiently while delivering better, more effective therapies for patients.

About Pete Pharma

Pete Pharma is a U.S.-based innovator focused on transforming the compounding industry through advanced technologies, proprietary base formulations, and commercialization strategies. With a pharmacy-first approach, Pete Pharma partners directly with compounding pharmacies to deliver scalable solutions that improve efficiency, compliance, and patient outcomes.

About FABRX

FABRX, founded in 2014, is a global leader in pharmaceutical 3D printing technology. Spun out of University College London, FABRX has spent over a decade pioneering research and clinical applications of 3D printing in hospitals, universities, and research centers worldwide. Its M3DIMAKER platform is the first pharmaceutical 3D printer designed specifically for personalized medicines.