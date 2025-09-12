-

Sipping with Style: Capri Sun and Christian Siriano Introduce the Fan-Fueled Pouch Purse

Unveiling at NYFW as part of Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the playful collaboration transforms beloved DIYs into a runway-ready accessory

original After making its runway debut at NYFW, the Capri Sun x Christian Siriano Pouch Purse is now heading for fans’ closets!

After making its runway debut at NYFW, the Capri Sun x Christian Siriano Pouch Purse is now heading for fans’ closets!

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since the early 2000s, Capri Sun lovers have been more than sipping – they’ve been stitching, transforming the iconic silver pouch into a fashion statement. From YouTube videos to TikTok tutorials, the trend has turned generations of fans into at-home designers, reinforcing the pouch’s iconic status as a style statement. In celebration of this decades-long fan ingenuity, the brand has joined forces with American fashion legend Christian Siriano to create the Capri Sun x Christian Siriano Pouch Purse. Elevating the beloved Y2K DIY into a runway-worthy reality, the Pouch Purse makes its debut on the runway of Siriano’s SS26 collection showcase during NYFW before making its way to fans’ closets!

Pairing high-fashion craftsmanship with a nostalgic, cultural icon, the Pouch Purse honors brand fans’ DIY fashion roots, while elevating it to the runway under fashion’s biggest spotlight. Featuring a sleek, silver silhouette that mimics the pouch’s signature squeeze and a perfectly-sized internal pocket to hold a pouch on the go, the purse is adorned with dangling fruit charms and vibrant chains, referencing Capri Sun’s refreshing flavors and the charm-forward trend sweeping social media and street style alike. Bursting with personality, the final touch is a zipper made from the brand’s iconic yellow straws, nodding to the pouch’s defining poke-to-sip moment.

"Capri Sun has sparked a playful sense of adventure with its fans for over 50 years and we are constantly inspired by where this ingenuity takes them," said Kristina Hannant, director of marketing at Capri Sun. “After years of seeing fans proudly tote Capri Sun not just in their hands but also on their arms, we knew we had to join in on the fun. The Pouch Purse transforms the iconic pouch into a fashion-forward accessory, giving our older fans a fresh new way to carry a piece of childhood nostalgia with them. No one could have brought this vision to life better than Christian Siriano."

“I’ve always looked at fashion as an incredible canvas to turn everyday inspirations into something extraordinary,” said Christian Siriano. “I love that Capri Sun celebrates having fun and not taking things too seriously – that’s always how I’ve approached my designs and I wanted this Pouch Purse to embody that same spirit. This purse is not just fashionable – it’s playful, nostalgic, and a reminder that fashion should make you smile.”

Fresh off the runway, the corner store-to-catwalk collaboration goes live at caprisunpouchpurse.com starting Monday, September 15 at 12 p.m. ET, where fans can join the list for exclusive order access to this limited-edition drop. To learn more about this juicy new partnership, follow @caprisun and @csiriano on social media.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contacts
The Kraft Heinz Company
media@kraftheinz.com

Industry:

The Kraft Heinz Company

NASDAQ:KHC
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
The Kraft Heinz Company
media@kraftheinz.com

More News From The Kraft Heinz Company

Look Familiar? HEINZ Reveals the Striking Similarity that Fry Boxes Look Like the Iconic HEINZ Keystone in New Global Creative Campaign

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HEINZ, the global leader in ketchup, announces a new global creative campaign - “Looks Familiar," highlighting the remarkable revelation that fry boxes across restaurants globally are shaped just like the unmistakable HEINZ Keystone logo. Living across eight global markets, the campaign demonstrates the inextricable link between the universally loved duo, showing fans all over the world that you can’t have fries without HEINZ. The french fr...

Oscar Mayer Debuts Hot Dogs for “EveryBun” – The First-Ever Pack of Wieners and Plant-Based Hot Dogs

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s no secret summertime is hot dog season, and this summer the grilling staple is trending, with more than 1.5M posts across social media.1 However, for the 20M+ Americans who identify as vegetarian or vegan,2 current offerings fall short and hosts struggle to satisfy both meat lovers and plant-based guests. Today, Oscar Mayer debuts the “EveryBun” Pack, offering something for every plate at the party. The Oscar Mayer EveryBun Pack is the first-ever comb...

HEINZ Launches Irresistible New Mayonnaise-Style Sauces, Bringing Flavour to Every Bite

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HEINZ turns up the flavour for Canadians, with the launch of new HEINZ Mayonnaise-Style Sauces, expanding its range of delicious condiment options in Canada. The new lineup is crafted for sauce lovers and made to satisfy consumers’ growing craving for more adventurous options in the kitchen. With more than half of Canadians saying they need at least 2-3 sauces with their meals,1 this new lineup delivers a flavour-forward and delicious way to elevate any at-home meal an...
Back to Newsroom