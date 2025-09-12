Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC Renew Partnership in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tomorrow, Ualett, the bilingual financial platform built by and for gig workers, will renew its partnership with Las Vegas Lights FC during a special Hispanic Heritage Night. The celebration during the Lights’ home game against Miami FC honors the diverse cultural contributions of Hispanic communities while highlighting the vital role gig workers play in powering the Las Vegas economy.

Taking place at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration reflects Ualett’s own story, a company proudly rooted in Hispanic culture, led by a team with deep ties to Latin America and a mission centered around economic inclusion. Ualett serves a bilingual user base, offering fast, flexible cash advances tailored to the needs of independent workers across industries, from rideshare and delivery drivers to small business owners and hospitality professionals. This kind of visibility and recognition is especially meaningful in a financial system that too often overlooks the contributions of independent workers, particularly those from Hispanic and immigrant communities and meets them where they are with bilingual support, cultural understanding, and services designed for their realities.

At the center of tomorrow’s event is Debbie Castillo, a Ualett client whose diverse work history spans hospitality, commercial cleaning, and rideshare driving. Her personal story of perseverance and adaptability will be featured prominently on ribbon and video boards in-stadium. Her journey reflects the resilience and hustle shared by many in the gig economy.

"I’ve worked across different industries, from hospitality to commercial cleaning and now as a rideshare driver. Like many gig workers, I’ve had to adapt and keep moving forward. It’s not always easy to find financial products that are built for me, but with Ualett, I feel like someone actually understands what my needs are as a gig worker,” said Debbie Castillo, Ualett client and Las Vegas resident. “Being recognized tonight reminds me that our work matters and is critical for the Las Vegas economy and beyond."

A ceremonial re-signing of the partnership between Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC will take place on the field during the event, underscoring their shared commitment to community empowerment and representation. Joining the celebration is Las Vegas Lights FC Owner José Bautista, former MLB All-Star and longtime supporter of Ualett’s mission, who will stand alongside company leadership at the event.

“As someone who has lived the immigrant journey myself, I know how important it is to have companies that truly understand our communities,” said José Bautista. “Ualett’s work goes beyond financial tools; it’s about dignity, trust, and empowerment for people who are often overlooked. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Ualett and the Lights is a way to honor the resilience of workers like Debbie and so many others who make this city thrive.”

Ualett also confirms its continued sponsorship of Las Vegas Lights FC’s Home Opener in 2026, where the company will once again invite 1,000 gig workers to experience the game, a gesture of appreciation and inclusion that began with this year’s inaugural match.

"This month is about visibility, of our history, our contributions, and our future,” said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ualett. “Ualett was built by people who understand the hustle of the Hispanic community, because we’ve lived it. This partnership is a way to amplify those stories and continue investing in the people who make our cities thrive."

About Ualett

Ualett is a leading financial technology company offering tailored cash advance solutions for gig economy workers, including rideshare drivers, delivery drivers, and small business owners. With over 400,000 users, Ualett is committed to helping independent contractors achieve financial flexibility through personalized, secure financial services that meet their unique needs.

Learn more at https://ualett.com/.

About Las Vegas Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights FC is the home for professional soccer in downtown Las Vegas. The club calls historic Cashman Field home and competes in the USL Championship, the second division of professional soccer in the United States. Under Jose Bautista’s ownership since January 2024, the club qualified for the playoffs for the first time in club history last season and reached the Western Conference final. For more information, visit LasVegasLightsFC.com.