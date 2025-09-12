Upgrades to ZIPS Car Wash Continue Across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just under a month ago, ZIPS announced the Re-Grand Opening of five ZIPS Car Wash locations across Knoxville. Today ZIPS is proud to share that four more locations have undergone renovations and will re-open with free car washes next Tuesday, September 16th. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will join ZIPS again to unveil the upgraded properties and honor local military families with academic scholarships at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday at 11am at 2935 Miller Place Way in Knoxville.

ZIPS will recognize Lily Marie Schnupp, a Knoxville resident and sophomore at Johnson University, with a $500 academic scholarship at the event. Lily’s father, Master Sgt. Michael James Schnupp served in the US Air Force for more than 20 years as a recruiter and traffic management journeyman. He was deployed to the UAE, Iraq, and Qatar and was disabled in the line of duty. ZIPS Car Wash extends sincere thanks the Schnupp family for their sacrifice and service.

Pete Nani, CEO of ZIPS Car Wash, stated, “Along with improving the exterior and interior of nine of our sites in Knoxville, we’re making a significant upgrade to our customer experience by implementing improved training, enhanced features for ZIPS Unlimited members, and a renewed investment back into the community through the support of local schools, organizations, and nonprofits like Folds of Honor."

Through ZIPS’ ongoing partnership with Folds of Honor and because of its supportive customer base, the brand raised over $92,000 for Folds of Honor families in 2024. To reach ZIPS’ 2025 donation goal of $100,000 all 215+ locations are currently participating in ‘Patriot Weekend’ from September 11-14, where customers receive a discount and ZIPS donates a portion of all retail car wash purchases directly to Folds of Honor.

On Tuesday, September 16th ZIPS invites you to the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

11am Ribbon Cutting at ZIPS Car Wash, 2935 Miller Place Way

Free Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee from 10am – 12pm

FREE Car Washes at the following renovated ZIPS: 2935 Miller Place Way, Knoxville, TN 37924 592 E. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849 7229 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 5615 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919



About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a privately held car wash operator, with over 200 locations across 20 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle, exceptional customer experiences and value through loyalty rewards in the innovative ZIPS Car Wash mobile app. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in through key partnerships with schools, military non-profit organizations and community leaders. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.