LogProstyle Inc. Announces Company Shares Now Available for Trading Through Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogProstyle Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS) (the “Company,” or “LogProstyle”), headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, is pleased to announce that, effective August 2025, the Company has engaged with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (“Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities”) to serve as an intermediary for the buying and selling of its shares. As the core comprehensive securities company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the engagement with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities marks an important milestone for the Company in expanding market presence, enhancing liquidity and distribution, and enabling seamless access to both institutional and individual investors globally.

Yasuyuki Nozawa, Representative Director, President and CEO of LogProstyle, said, “We are delighted to expand the accessibility of LogProstyle shares to the global capital markets through such a trusted and established institution as Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. This initiative is consistent with our mission of driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 7, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Any references to our website have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About LogProstyle Inc.

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS) is involved in a wide range of businesses, including real estate development, hotel management, and restaurant management. With the slogan "redefine life style," the Company is working on various projects with the aim of illustrating an innovative and sustainable lifestyle. LogProstyle is the first unlisted Japanese company to list its Japanese common shares directly on a major United States stock exchange rather than through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

The corporate website: https://www.logprostyle.co.jp/ja/

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. is registered as a Financial Instruments Business Operator (Registration No. 2336) under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The company is a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association, the Japan Investment Advisers Association, the Financial Futures Association of Japan, the Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association, and the Japan Security Token Offering Association.

The corporate website: https://www.sc.mufg.jp/