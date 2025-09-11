HTEC Partners with World Economic Forum

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTEC, a global digital engineering and product development company, has today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for AI Excellence. HTEC will contribute to the community through its expertise and thought leadership to help advance AI adoption and AI innovation across its core industries.

WEF’s Centre for AI Excellence is bringing together leading industry organisations and experts to work together to advance the pace and positive impact AI can have in economies and societies. Its goal is to unlock transformative potential in an equitable and human-centered way, which is well aligned with HTEC’s principles and values.

As an AI-first organization, HTEC blends deep engineering expertise with strategic insight. It enables organisations to feel confident in their technological deployments and move quickly from concept to execution. HTEC works closely with its global client base to reduce complexity, increase speed to value, and harness the full potential of AI.

Lawrence Whittle, Chief Strategy Officer, HTEC, said: “Participating in WEF’s Centre for AI Excellence allows HTEC to be part of the global conversation on AI transformation. The technology receives a significant amount of attention from business leaders that often results in mismatched expectations. But it cannot transform an enterprise by itself. To provide real business value, AI must be implemented thoughtfully, instilling confidence and trust that leads to creativity. We want to share this vision and our own success with the AI excellence community. WEF provides the perfect platform for that.”

The WEF’s Centre for AI Excellence is guided by three priorities: accelerating impactful AI innovation and adoption, preparing countries and society for the intelligent era, and advancing trustworthy technology and effective governance.

Through this work, HTEC can help senior leaders move the organization past the experimentation phase and into delivering real ROI. This can involve surfacing use cases and examining the benefits closely while showing the direction needed to operate in a new environment with AI-powered business processes.

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic, software, and hardware embedded design and engineering services, specializing in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software & Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risks, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.