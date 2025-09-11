Vallarta Expands Partnership with Logile to Optimize Fresh Food Operations with Production Planning

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced that Vallarta, a leading Southern California grocery retailer, will implement Logile’s Production Planning solution to optimize fresh food operations and support its continued growth. The rollout will extend to include another 24 Vallarta stores, building on the company’s existing use of Logile’s Fresh Item Management suite, including Scale, Recipe and Nutrition Management, and Grind Log.

Vallarta Supermarkets already leverages the majority of Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform solutions, including Labor Planning, Workforce Management, Task Execution, Fresh Production, and Inventory Management. By expanding its adoption of Logile solutions, Vallarta is taking an important step in its broader digital transformation journey, with plans to integrate additional modules such as AI-driven Forecasting for item-level accuracy and other Fresh Item Management capabilities.

“Logile’s Fresh Item Management tools provide scalable solutions that align with our operational and service goals,” said Carr Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Vallarta. “Production Planning will streamline workflows, improve scheduling efficiency, and help ensure consistent product quality and availability across our stores as we continue to grow.”

Logile’s Fresh Item Management suite equips retailers with integrated tools for production planning, recipe and nutrition management, scale management, grind tracking, and yield management. The solution empowers store teams to reduce waste, improve forecasting accuracy, and maintain product consistency while elevating the customer experience.

Built to work seamlessly with Logile’s AI-driven Connected Workforce and Inventory Management platforms, Fresh Item Management delivers advanced analytics, standardized processes, automated compliance tracking, and real-time operational visibility across multiple store locations.

“By expanding its implementation of Production Planning, Vallarta is making a strategic investment to enhance fresh food operations,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. “Digitizing and connecting core workflows provides greater control over production and inventory while laying the foundation for future innovations that will further strengthen operational performance.”

With this latest investment, Vallarta is well positioned to optimize its fresh food operations, deliver consistently high-quality products, and achieve the long-term benefits of an integrated retail platform that unites inventory management, workforce management, store execution, and food safety.

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail operations platform provider, delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, inventory, food safety and store execution. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile to optimize performance, reduce costs, and empower confident, connected stores. Learn more at www.logile.com.