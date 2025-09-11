Telekom Srbija Expands and Extends Partnership with SES

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES announced today the expansion of its partnership with Telekom Srbija, adding two additional transponders and extending its capacity agreements through 2032. Telekom Srbija will use the added capacity to consolidate its m:Sat TV platform at the 23.5 degrees East orbital position to grow its direct-to-home (DTH) television base across Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia. The two companies first joined forces in 2011, with expanded renewals in 2020 and 2024.

Under the new agreement, SES will continue to provide capacity on multiple transponders to support a broad lineup of SD and HD channels throughout the region, alongside uplink and backup services and redundant fiber connectivity for the platform. Satellite remains the infrastructure of choice of when it comes to high-quality content broadcasting in the region, underscoring its key value proposition as a reliable and cost-effective video delivery to large audiences.

“The continued expansion of our partnership with SES strengthens our ability to deliver premium television experiences to households across the region,” said Vladimir Lucic, CEO at Telekom Srbija. “With the additional capacity and SES’s proven service reliability, we can scale our DTH offering with confidence and meet the rising demand for high-quality entertainment.”

“Telekom Srbija has been a valued partner for well over a decade, and this long-term extension underscores our shared commitment to bringing high-quality video to viewers across the Western Balkans,” said Deepak Mathur, President Media Vertical at SES. “By adding capacity at 23.5 degrees East, we’re giving Telekom Srbija the ability to consolidate and grow its subscriber base and channel lineup while maintaining the reliability and service excellence their customers expect.”

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That’s why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected - no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what’s next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership - backed by a track record of bringing innovation “firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Telekom Srbija

Telekom Serbia occupies the leading position in the Serbian telecommunications market, providing a unique and integrated customer experience. Operating under the mts brand in Serbia, the company offers mobile and fixed telephony, TV, and internet services. By introducing new services and implementing state-of-the-art technologies, the company strives to facilitate global connectivity and to enrich people’s lives by creating conditions for outstanding communication.

Owing to continuous investments in the development and modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, network and services, the company can successfully respond to various challenges, customer demands and expectations. Telekom Serbia Group boasts a versatile portfolio of telecommunication services and direct operations in several countries in the region, serving more than 10 million customers while maintaining a global presence by selling television services worldwide.

Over the last decade, the company has been building its capacities in the production and distribution of exclusive TV series, feature films and sports content. Telekom Srbija has thus supplemented its portfolio of top services with the production of high-quality documentary and featured programmes, delivered across all its multimedia platforms and partners’ TV networks, presenting relevant and attractive content for further distribution worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” and similar expressions or their negative. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the agreement and the expected timing, impacts and benefits thereof.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict such as: customer counterparty risk; technical malfunctions, satellite lifespan limitations or in-orbit destruction, damage or other failures or degradations; regulatory challenges and risks of operating internationally; global economic conditions; tax regulations; potential cyber-attacks against, or breaches to, the company’s information technology systems.

Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our [Form F-4]. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.