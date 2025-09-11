AM Best Places Credit Ratings of CL Life and Annuity Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of CL Life and Annuity Insurance Company (CL Life) (Fort Worth, Texas).

CL Life’s Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with developing implications following the Sept. 4, 2025, announcement that Rithm Capital Corp. (Rithm), a global alternative asset manager, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Crestline Management, L.P. This acquisition should enhance Rithm’s long-term strategy of building a global, diversified asset management platform and meaningfully expands its capabilities in such areas as direct lending, as well as insurance and reinsurance.

The transaction is expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025 with CL Life’s senior management team and its strategy as a fixed annuity direct writer remaining in place. AM Best will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as conditions warrant.

