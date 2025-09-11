Latent AI and Wind River Collaborate to Advance Edge AI for Mission-Critical Systems

PRINCETON, N.J. & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions, and Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced a strategic cooperation to accelerate edge AI maturity to bring artificial intelligence capabilities to the real-time edge platforms that power mission-critical infrastructure across industries.

The collaboration combines Wind River’s proven edge compute platforms — VxWorks®, Wind River® Linux, and eLxr™ Pro — with Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP). Together, these technologies deliver high-performance, secure, and efficient AI inference at the edge, tailored for environments where determinism, reliability, and power efficiency are critical. This integrated AI-RTOS solution enables mission-critical AI operations, including secure and certifiable workflows from model training to deployment, providing a distinct operational advantage at the tactical edge.

“This partnership marks a turning point for edge AI, moving from pilots to powering mission-critical systems — from fighter jets to Mars rovers. With Wind River’s proven RTOS leadership, we’re transforming how AI integrates into critical infrastructure. Together, we’re fundamentally transforming how AI integrates into the backbone of critical infrastructure,” said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder, Latent AI.

“The future of intelligent systems will be defined by how effectively we can process and act on data at the edge. By combining Wind River’s mission-critical and edge expertise with Latent AI’s AI optimization technology, we’re equipping organizations with AI-enabled systems that deliver real-time, secure, and adaptive decision-making for the most demanding environments,” said Javed Khan, executive vice president and president of Software, Advanced Safety, and User Experience at Aptiv.

LEIP enables real-time decision-making by compressing AI models up to 10x while maintaining accuracy. Its secure MLOps pipeline allows rapid model updates and redeployment, providing unparalleled adaptability in dynamic operational scenarios in which traditional cloud-based solutions fall short. This collaboration includes the first comprehensive integration of enterprise-grade AI optimization with proven RTOS technology, setting a new standard for intelligent edge systems.

Given the combination of Wind River’s edge platforms with Latent AI’s model compression and MLOps capabilities, developers can deploy AI-enabled applications with the same reliability and certification standards required for mission-critical industries.

Market-leading VxWorks is the industry’s most trusted and widely deployed RTOS for mission-critical systems that must be safe and secure. The first commercial RTOS to support Open Container Initiative (OCI)–compliant containers, VxWorks enables companies to rapidly deploy new software-defined capabilities. The embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux helps teams develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system. Wind River’s eLxr Pro brings commercial enterprise support and maintenance on top of the open source, enterprise-grade Debian derivative eLxr community distribution to help customers adopt scalable, secure, and highly reliable Linux solutions addressing the complex challenges of cloud-to-edge deployments.

Today’s news builds upon previously announced initiatives by Wind River aimed at expanding its edge AI ecosystem. These include collaborations with DEEPX, a leading on-device AI semiconductor company, to provide a joint hardware-software solution for next-generation edge AI; SiMa.ai, a software-centric and embedded edge MLSoC company, to deliver an integrated hardware and software solution for edge AI; and with Nota AI, a pioneer in on-device AI optimization, to deliver on-device generative AI for the intelligent edge.

Latent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities to any device. Founded in 2018, the company’s developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI’s tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, service defense, and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

