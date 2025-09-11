JCPenney Launches Mackie: Bob Mackie Collection to Bring Red Carpet Glamour to All

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney is turning up the sparkle this fall with an exclusive limited-time collection from legendary designer brand Bob Mackie. Now available at select stores and JCPenney.com, the line debuts built on the idea that every woman can be an icon. The Mackie: Bob Mackie collection captures signature Hollywood glamour at accessible prices, making show-stopping fashion available to everyone.

For decades, award-winning costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie has defined what it means to shine in the spotlight, dressing icons of stage and today’s biggest pop stars, most recently bringing his quintessential sparkle to one of the year’s most anticipated albums and just this week, shimmering on an award show red carpet. Bob Mackie’s style mantra has always been ‘when you wear a Mackie you dare to be noticed.’

“At JCPenney, we’re redefining what it means to be iconic,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Chief Executive Officer, JCPenney. “Partnering with the Bob Mackie brand allows us to merge the extraordinary with the everyday, offering customers runway-worthy fashion at unbeatable value. This collection is an invitation to say ‘yes’ to self-expression, glamour, and confidence, no matter who you are.”

Since launching its bold brand reinvention, "Yes, JCPenney!”, the retailer has been rewriting the rules of fashion by inviting shoppers to rediscover how iconic style can be at unbeatable value. For more than a century, JCPenney has delivered high quality, on-trend fashion that turns heads and drops jaws -- it’s from where? Now, the brand is doubling down on its promise to make every woman feel like an icon, proving that amazing fashion isn’t reserved for the few, but accessible to everyone.

This collection features an array of standout styles, including mini and long dresses crafted from luxe velvets and shimmering ombré sequins, bold jewel-toned cocktail dresses with intricate beading and marabou feather accents and modern takes on classic silhouettes, like a sleeveless printed taffeta A-line, a halter jumpsuit with keyhole cutouts, and a sequin gown with ruched detailing. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with signature details, from sculpted shoulders and dramatic front slits to vibrant color palettes and exquisite embellishments, delivering glamour, movement and sophistication for every special occasion.

With every piece in the Mackie: Bob Mackie collection priced under $300 and available in sizes 2-24, JCPenney continues its mission to democratize fashion, inviting every woman to step into the spotlight—and say yes to her iconic moment.

Yes, to glamour. Yes, to confidence. Yes, JCPenney!

