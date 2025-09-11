Veza Partners with CrowdStrike to Deliver End-to-End Access Security and Identity Threat Protection to Stop the #1 Attack Vector: Compromised Identity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veza, the pioneer in identity security, today announced new enhancements to its integration with CrowdStrike® (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and identity protection. The enhanced Veza + CrowdStrike integration gives security teams unified visibility into identities, access entitlements, and device posture, enabling them to proactively reduce breach risk, automate threat hunting, and accelerate threat response.

Today’s attackers increasingly exploit compromised identities and excessive access as their primary entry points. According to CrowdStrike’s 2025 Threat Report, “Every breach starts with initial access, and identity-based attacks are among the most effective entry methods.”

Traditional security tools often detect suspicious activity but lack the context of what an identity can actually do once compromised. Identity governance solutions rarely incorporate endpoint posture or real-time risk signals, allowing dormant permissions, toxic role combinations, and privilege creep to persist unnoticed.

The enhanced Veza + CrowdStrike integration combines CrowdStrike Falcon® endpoint telemetry and identity protection alerts with Veza’s Access Intelligence, delivering a single source of truth for “who has access to what” and “what can they actually do right now?”. This joint capability helps organizations neutralize identity-driven threats by enabling smarter and faster decisions across SaaS, cloud, and on-premise environments. Importantly, Falcon can surface non-human identities (NHIs) as well—Veza extends that by surfacing permissions for both human and NHIs alike, using Falcon telemetry to ensure organizations can secure every identity in play.

“With the integration between Veza ISPM and CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, Security Operation Center (SOC) teams can instantly assess the blast radius of a compromised identity—whether human or non-human,” said Jonathan Sabatini, Chief Revenue Officer at Consortium. “This is an exciting solution that brings immediate value to our existing customers.”

“Identity is the perimeter and it’s under constant attack,” said Shalabh Mohan, Chief Product Officer of Veza. “You can’t stop breaches if you don’t know who can access what. That’s why we’re proud to have CrowdStrike as both a customer and a partner. By fusing their endpoint telemetry with Veza’s access intelligence and identity risk scores, we’re giving security teams the power to reduce least privilege violations before they become full-blown incidents. This is how you move from reactive defense to preemptive control.”

Key Benefits of Veza + CrowdStrike:

End-to-End Visibility: Identity to Endpoint. Unify identity context from identity providers (IdPs), such as Okta, with CrowdStrike Falcon® endpoint telemetry and Veza’s access intelligence to gain a complete picture of who has access to what, including high-risk users, NHIs, device posture, and access to sensitive data across cloud and on-prem systems. Faster Threat Hunting and Response. Link Falcon identity risk scores with Veza access risk scores so SOC teams can instantly see the blast radius of compromised identities—human, machine, or AI agent—and respond with precision. Proactive Identity Threat Mitigation. Identify and remediate toxic permission combinations, privilege creep, dormant access, and privilege escalation by automatically tagging high-risk identities, triggering contextual workflows, and integrating with Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) playbooks and just-in-time remediation.

The Veza + CrowdStrike integration helps security engineering teams contain identity threats, map the blast radius of compromised accounts, and eliminate over-permissioned access. By combining endpoint risk signals with detailed access intelligence, organizations can make faster, better-informed access decisions, reduce their overall attack surface, and improve incident response.

Availability

The enhanced Veza + CrowdStrike integration is available today via the CrowdStrike Marketplace and the Veza platform.

