UCL Swift Announces New Distribution Partnership with Digicomm International to Expand Reach in Broadband and Fiber Markets

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCL Swift, a global leader in advanced fusion splicing and fiber optic connectivity solutions, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Digicomm International, a premier broadband equipment provider serving North America and global markets.

This partnership positions Digicomm as an authorized distributor of UCL Swift’s full portfolio of fiber optic splicing tools, hardened connectivity solutions, and accessories, including its industry-leading All-In-One fusion splicers and field-tested hardened drop connectors.

“Digicomm has earned a reputation for exceptional customer service, product availability, and technical support—values that align perfectly with UCL Swift’s commitment to quality and innovation,” said Jeff Harsh, U.S. Director of Strategic Accounts – Broadband for UCL Swift North America. “By combining UCL Swift’s world-class engineering with Digicomm’s strong distribution network and trusted relationships in the broadband industry, we are confident this partnership will accelerate access to faster, more reliable fiber deployment solutions.”

As broadband providers continue expanding fiber networks, the demand for high-performance, cost-effective splicing and connectivity tools is growing. The collaboration with Digicomm enables UCL Swift to better serve MSOs, ILECs, and contractors with faster delivery times, product availability, and technical training support.

Rob Donziger, President & CEO of Digicomm International, added, “We’re excited to bring UCL Swift’s advanced splicing and fiber connectivity products to our customers. Their technology is engineered for reliability and efficiency—two things that matter most in fiber deployment. This partnership strengthens our ability to support the evolving needs of today’s broadband operators.”

About UCL Swift

Founded as a high-precision tool manufacturer in 1982, UCL Swift launched the first optical fiber termination products in 1999 to meet customers’ needs for reliable and productive solutions. UCL Swift also developed precision fiber optic strippers, cleavers, multipack, core alignment splicers, and cladding alignment splicers integrated with thermal auto strippers, cleavers, Splice-On Connectors (SOC), and many other related accessories.

In 2010, Swift F1, a state-of-the-art FTTH mini fusion splicer, including thermal auto stripper, single-action cleaver, air-pump cleaner, clad alignment fusion splicer, and sleeve oven integrated into a tiny unit, together with simple and easy-to-assemble low-cost Fusion Splice-On Connectors (FSOC), was launched.

Today, UCL Swift North America offers our market-leading All-In-One KF4A-HDC cladding alignment splicer, K33A-HDC core alignment splicer, and our KR12A ribbon splicer, as well as Swift-FX PSPL terminals, connectors, and drop cables for the FTTX market. For more information, visit www.uclswiftna.com.

About Digicomm

Founded in 1993, Digicomm is an industry-leading, value-added broadband distributor and manufacturer––and a key strategic partner to its customers, helping them meet the rigorous demands of broadband network operations. Service providers around the world depend on Digicomm’s extensive inventory of FTTx, HFC, and Wireless products, representing trusted manufacturers such as AOI, PPC, Commscope, Tarana Wireless, Taara, and many others. Digicomm also designs and manufactures products, including EDFAs, optical passives, and more. For further information, visit www.digicomm.com.