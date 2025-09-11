-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2025-NQM16 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2025-NQM16 Trust, a $708.5 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,262 residential mortgages, is characterized by fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 91.1% and 8.9% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 52.8%) or exempt (37.0%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. There were no originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

