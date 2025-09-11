Accelerant Announces Partnership With AF Specialty to Expand Risk Exchange Capacity

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerant (NYSE:ARX), a leading data-driven Risk Exchange for specialty insurance, today announced a new risk capital partnership with AF Specialty, a division of Michigan-based AF Group known for its specialty program and delegated underwriting authority platform. The partnership will extend capacity to Members on the Accelerant Risk Exchange — a marketplace that connects these specialists with diverse capital partners in a transparent and modern way.

The partnership provides access to AF Group’s strong AM Best rating of “A” (Excellent) and Financial Size Category of XIV ($1.5 billion to less than $2 billion). With the addition of AF Specialty, Accelerant has more than 95 risk capital partners.

“We are proud to welcome AF Specialty to the Risk Exchange. Their strength as a risk exchange insurer will help our Members on our exchange continue to move with greater speed, precision, and confidence. Together, we’re shaping a more connected and resilient insurance ecosystem,” said Jeff Radke, CEO of Accelerant. “AF Specialty brings deep expertise and a proven commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions for the specialty insurance market.”

Walter Matthews, vice president AF Specialty added, “We have an ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and scalable capacity solutions within the specialty insurance market. We’re excited to support the Risk Exchange’s growing network of Members and help fuel smarter, faster growth for specialty underwriters.”

About Accelerant

Accelerant is a data-driven risk exchange connecting underwriters of specialty insurance risk with risk capital providers. Accelerant was founded in 2018 by a group of longtime insurance industry executives and technology experts who shared a vision of rebuilding the way risk is exchanged – so that it works better, for everyone. The Accelerant risk exchange does business across 22 different countries and more than 500 specialty insurance products.

About AF Specialty

AF Specialty is a division of AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. AF Specialty provides specialty program and delegated underwriting authority solutions, leveraging decades of expertise in underwriting, claims management, and specialty risk. AF Specialty partners with high-quality MGAs and insurance program administrators to help bring innovative risk solutions to market. Learn more at www.afspecialty.com.