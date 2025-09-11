Xylem and Amazon Partner on Smart Water Upgrades to Save More Than 1.3 Billion Liters Annually in Mexico

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents in Mexico City and Monterrey will soon enjoy more reliable water supply as the two cities launch groundbreaking infrastructure upgrades to save over 1.3 billion liters of water a year – easing pressure from the rapid urbanization and persistent drought conditions that have strained local water systems.

The two cities are working in partnership with global water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to deploy Xylem Vue, an advanced software platform that applies data and analytics to detect leaks, cut water losses and improve residents’ water supply. The projects are estimated to save upwards of 800 million liters of water a year in Mexico City and 560 million liters a year in Monterrey.

“In a water-stressed region, where every liter counts, recovering more than a billion liters of water each year is a game-changer,” said Jaime Barba, General Manager, Xylem Vue. “Working with Amazon and the local water utilities, we are using data to give these cities actionable insights that enable them to make their community’s water supply more resilient and secure.”

In Mexico City, where 9 million people rely on the municipal water system, up to 40% of water can be lost from leaky pipes before it ever reaches the tap. To address this issue, the new technology manages pressure in real time, reducing leakage and adapting to demand without stressing the pipes, and proactively locating leaks, making it easier to fix them faster.

By applying these solutions in partnership with Amazon and Xylem, Mexico City and Monterrey’s utilities are making infrastructure investments go further, helping secure more affordable and reliable water for their communities. A recent report from Xylem and Global Water Intelligence found that smart water systems can reduce the cost of urban drought resilience by as much as 20%.1

“This landmark investment from Amazon and advanced technology from Xylem address one of our city's most pressing challenges,” said Ricardo Alberto Munguía Alfaro, Deputy Secretary of Hydraulic Infrastructure Operations and Efficiency, SEGIAGUA (Mexico City’s Secretariat of Comprehensive Water Management). “This partnership demonstrates how public-private collaboration and innovation can create meaningful impact in urban water management. Together, we are building a more sustainable and water-resilient future for Mexico City.”

In Monterrey, the project expands an already successful deployment of Xylem Vue to two new districts, including one serving low-income residents who are especially vulnerable to supply disruptions. Monterrey will also use advanced leak detection, enabling faster response and repair to water loss.

“This innovative water conservation project arrives at a crucial time for our city," said Eduardo Ortegon Williamson, Deputy Director, Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey. "The technology-driven approach to reducing water loss demonstrates how public-private partnerships can create immediate impact for residents, particularly in vulnerable communities most affected by water scarcity."

The partnership with Xylem is part of Amazon’s broader water stewardship efforts. The new water projects are part of more than 30 water replenishment projects Amazon has announced globally which, once completed, are expected to return more than 14 billion liters of water each year.

By working together, the two companies are showing how AI infrastructure can grow responsibly while also improving water security.

"We recognize that addressing water scarcity requires collaborative action on a global scale," said Rubén Mugártegui, AWS Mexico Managing Director. "Our investment demonstrates our commitment beyond maintaining facilities – we're working hand-in-hand with local municipalities and organizations to create sustainable solutions for the communities we serve."

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and let’s solve water.

1 Rethinking Resilience