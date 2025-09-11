Charles River Collaborates to Enhance Oncology Manufacturing Portfolio, Advancing Research and Development of Cell and Gene Therapies to Treat Cancer

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has recently announced two strategic collaborations across its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), aimed at advancing novel oncology research and development. These collaborations include forming an alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and supporting a streamlined manufacturing process for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Phase I Clinical Trials.

Across its portfolio, Charles River is dedicated to advancing oncology research and leveraging new technologies and techniques to enhance the ability to deliver life-changing therapeutics to patients.

Alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Charles River has formed a strategic alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a research institute that brings together researchers, nonprofits, and industries to get treatments to patients faster. As part of the strategic alliance, PICI network members and their companies will have access to Charles River’s unique portfolio of preclinical drug discovery and development services, ranging from early discovery to manufacturing. As an established cell and gene therapy (C>) CDMO and preclinical research partner, Charles River’s integrated approach combines research and development with biologics testing and manufacturing to maximize knowledge transfer, reduce bottlenecks, and accelerate drug development.

“PICI’s mission-focused strategic alliance closely aligns with Charles River’s goal of creating healthier lives,” added Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River. “Our extensive work in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as end-to-end discovery and development expertise, provides the institutional knowledge required to drive forward oncology programs, with the ultimate goal of delivering safe, effective treatments to patients.”

Supporting Phase I Clinical Trials with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Through a recent agreement, Charles River’s extensive C> capabilities and dedicated CDMO Centers of Excellence will generate materials to support the advancement of a Phase I Clinical Trial at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). CHLA is a leading research institution studying solid tumors in children. In 2024, CHLA received a multi-year $6 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to develop innovative stem cell approaches to treat children and adolescents with recurrent solid tumors.

“We’ve partnered closely with CHLA to develop streamlined manufacturing programs to support the development of starting materials for a Phase I Clinical Trial,” said Dolph. “Our extensive experience provides the institutional knowledge required to support hospitals like Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to accelerate effective treatments to patients.”

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Solutions

In recent years, Charles River has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions, integrations, and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with the Company’s legacy testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading “concept-to-cure” advanced therapies solution.

About Charles River

