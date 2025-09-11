DDC Enterprise Partners with Wintermute to Boost Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC), a leader in corporate Bitcoin treasury innovation and a premier global Asian food platform, today announced a partnership with Wintermute, a leading global algorithmic trading firm and OTC desk in digital assets. This collaboration enables DDC to source Wintermute’s OTC liquidity and execution across spot and derivatives to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, optimize treasury management through yield-generating opportunities, and enhance execution efficiency across global digital asset markets.

Powered by advanced proprietary technology, Wintermute’s market-wide connectivity delivers deep liquidity and the flexibility to structure virtually any trade across a comprehensive range of instruments, helping DDC execute its bold Bitcoin treasury growth plan while minimizing market impact. This collaboration marks a major milestone in DDC’s commitment to pioneering public company integration of Bitcoin into its financial architecture alongside traditional business growth.

"This partnership with Wintermute marks a pivotal advancement in our mission to lead the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. “Leveraging their state-of-the-art trading technology empowers us to grow our digital asset holdings with unmatched precision and scale. Together, we are setting new standards for how innovative public companies integrate cutting-edge financial strategies to create long-term value."

“We are glad to work with DDC Enterprise, which is taking a structured approach to managing Bitcoin reserves,” said Yoann Turpin, Cofounder of Wintermute and Head of Wintermute Asia. “Our deep liquidity and institutional-grade execution capabilities ensure they can operate with precision and flexibility across market conditions while keeping standards aligned with traditional treasury practice.”

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz.

About Wintermute Group

Wintermute is a global algorithmic trading firm, leading OTC desk, and liquidity provider in digital assets. With over $15 billion in average daily trading volume, it provides liquidity across 60+ centralized and decentralized exchanges and is a key partner to token projects seeking deep, scalable liquidity. Wintermute’s proprietary trading infrastructure allows the firm to operate across the entire digital asset ecosystem, making it the preferred counterparty for a broad range of players, including some of the world’s largest traditional financial institutions. Building is central to Wintermute’s DNA, with the company incubating new protocols, some of which have grown into independent businesses.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements.

Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to the success and benefits of the partnership between DDC and Wintermute, business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the Company’s goals and future activity, and any statements on the closings of offerings under financing transactions and the satisfaction of closing conditions and use of proceeds in the offerings. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports, including a Form 6-K which with copies of the definitive documents related to the above transactions, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov. It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.