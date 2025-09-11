VieCure and N-Power Medicine Partner to Transform Precision Medicine and Clinical Trial Access in Community Oncology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-Power Medicine, a company revolutionizing oncology drug development, and VieCure, a leader in AI-powered oncology intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to bring N-Power Medicine’s proprietary Kaleido Registry™ to the VieCure network. Through this collaboration, VieCure’s community oncology practices will gain access to both VieCure’s Halo Intelligence Platform and N-Power’s next-generation infrastructure, including its always-on Prospective External Control Arm (ProECA) platform. This model enables more community oncology practices to incorporate cutting-edge research into patient treatment plans while delivering precision medicine insights directly at the point of care.

The collaboration addresses a critical gap in cancer drug development, where fewer than 5% of adult cancer patients participate in clinical trials – often due to limited access in community settings where 85% of patients receive care. VieCure's advanced AI-enabled oncology intelligence platform and N-Power's prospective, consented, clinical data model create a powerful ecosystem that accelerates precision medicine delivery and broadens access to clinical trials in the community.

“This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how we approach clinical trial access and precision medicine in community oncology,” said Michael Power, CEO of VieCure. “With N-Power’s real-time prospective data approach and the Halo Intelligence platform, we’re not just improving trial matching, we’re creating a seamless workflow that transforms every patient encounter into an opportunity for precision medicine and clinical research participation. This is the future of expanding access in community-based cancer care.”

N-Power's Kaleido Registry™ is a first-of-its-kind, AI-enabled, human-in-the-loop data engine that prospectively captures clinical trial-grade data at the point of care, before treatment decisions are made. Through this partnership, community oncologists in the VieCure network can access real-time clinical trial opportunities and precision medicine insights directly within existing workflows, providing oncologists with immediate recommendations for both treatment optimization and clinical trial eligibility at the moment of care decision-making.

“Strengthening the culture of research in community oncology requires people, strategies to improve clinical efficiency, and technology,” said Michael Seiden, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of N-Power Medicine. “The complementarity between VieCure’s Halo Intelligence platform and N-Power’s human-in-the-loop Kaleido Registry™ infrastructure creates an ideal opportunity to unlock the potential of community oncology to play a major role in accelerating drug development and expanding patients' access to novel therapies.”

This collaboration leverages the complementary expertise, technology, and know-how of VieCure and N-Power Medicine to advance the standing of community oncology as a leader in the evolution of personalized cancer care and accelerated therapeutic advancements in oncology.

About VieCure

VieCure is the leading provider of next-generation intelligence platforms for community oncology care. Its Halo Intelligence platform is the first AI-enabled clinical decision support and smart electronic medical record platform to assist clinicians in managing a patient's personalized treatment plan throughout cancer diagnosis, therapy, and follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2016, and its community cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations. For more information, please visit VieCure.com.

About N-Power Medicine

N-Power Medicine is leading a revolution in how oncology trials are designed and conducted. Through a next-generation network of community oncologists and proprietary infrastructure, N-Power delivers faster, smarter clinical trials powered by a first-of-its-kind always-on external control arm embedded in routine care. By enabling drug developers to move beyond traditional randomized clinical trials, N-Power dramatically accelerates drug development timelines, broadens access to clinical trials in the community, and brings transformative therapies to patients faster.