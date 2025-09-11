Strada Unveils Exclusive Nayya Partnership and Innovation Portfolio at Workday Rising U.S. 2025

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, is proud to mark its first anniversary with a bold showcase of innovation at Workday Rising U.S. 2025 (booth #C1), taking place September 15-18.

At the event, Strada will debut an exclusive partnership with Nayya, the AI-powered benefits optimization platform. Strada will also launch Strada Verify, a no-code test automation platform and celebrate the go-live of its Automated ACFR app for U.S. public sector organizations. These latest innovations reflect Strada’s commitment to removing complexity, increasing efficiency and enabling innovation for Workday customers worldwide.

“Strada was created to bring speed, intelligence and simplicity to our customers’ most complex challenges,” said Colin Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Strada. “With our exclusive partnership with Nayya and proven solutions like Strada Verify and Automated ACFR, we’re helping Workday customers unlock measurable ROI to reduce costs, improve accuracy and drive more value from their Workday investment - and we’re just getting started.”

Nayya + Strada: A New Standard in Benefits Administration

Building on the agreement announced earlier this year, Strada’s exclusive partnership with Nayya now delivers a fully integrated, AI-powered benefits experience - available from September and launching at Workday Rising U.S. 2025.

This partnership with Nayya is now a core part of Strada’s benefits administration solution, giving customers a seamless, end-to-end experience that unlocks the full value of the Workday platform. For organizations moving to Workday, this means no third-party systems, seamless operations and now, intelligent, personalized benefits guidance built in.

Key capabilities and benefits:

Rapid Implementations: Enables eligible Workday customers to go live with AI-powered decision support in as little as two weeks.

Enables eligible Workday customers to go live with AI-powered decision support in as little as two weeks. Personalized Guidance: Harnesses the power of AI and real-time HR, payroll and benefits data to deliver tailored recommendations and improved outcomes.

Harnesses the power of AI and real-time HR, payroll and benefits data to deliver tailored recommendations and improved outcomes. Seamless Migration: Transitions organizations from legacy platforms with a smooth and controlled process.

Transitions organizations from legacy platforms with a smooth and controlled process. Proven Impact: Delivers up to 50% cost savings and more than 50% reductions in support cases and employee calls.

Attendees can see the solution in action during demo table sessions on Tuesday (12:15 - 2:00 p.m.) and Wednesday (1:30 - 2:45 p.m.) at the Ventures area at Moscone West and during dedicated workshop sessions in the Strada Lounge on Tuesday (12:00 - 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 - 2:00 p.m.).

Strada Verify: AI-Powered Test Automation for Workday

Strada will also unveil Strada Verify, an advanced test automation solution in the Workday ecosystem. Powered by generative and agentic AI, Strada Verify transforms Workday deployments, updates and operates with unmatched scalability, intelligence and coverage.

Key capabilities and benefits:

AI-Powered Automation : Uses generative and agentic AI to automate testing across Workday deployments, updates and operations.

: Uses generative and agentic AI to automate testing across Workday deployments, updates and operations. Lifecycle Validation : Supports net new deployments, Phase X projects, Workday feature releases, and weekly service updates.

: Supports net new deployments, Phase X projects, Workday feature releases, and weekly service updates. End-to-End Testing : Validates entire business processes - not just Workday point solutions.

: Validates entire business processes - not just Workday point solutions. Encrypted & Secure : Built-in encryption protects sensitive data, even from testers.

: Built-in encryption protects sensitive data, even from testers. Faster, Smarter Testing: Reduces manual effort, improves coverage and accelerates timelines saving both time and cost.

Attendees can further explore Strada Verify in the workshop ‘The Future of Workday Testing: Fast, Reliable and Automated’ in the Strada Lounge on Tuesday (11:00 - 11:45 a.m.).

Automated ACFR: From Promise to Reality

Strada will also celebrate the go-live of its Automated Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) app, first announced in June 2025. Purpose-built for U.S. state and local governments, the Automated ACFR app connects directly to Workday Adaptive Planning, replacing manual reporting processes with intelligent automation.

The app, now available on the Workday Marketplace automates data extraction, formatting and version control, compiling all required ACFR content with precision and compliance with Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) regulations. Looking ahead, Strada plans to introduce embedded AI agents in early 2026 to help draft and refine complex narrative sections.

Customers can expect:

80% reduction in time to produce an ACFR

50% reduction in manual effort

Annual savings estimated at $110,000 - $160,000

Attendees can get a first-hand look at Strada’s Automated ACFR app during the workshop ‘Automated ACFR: Reshaping Financial Reporting in the Public Sector’ on Tuesday (12:00 - 12:45 p.m.) in the Strada Lounge as well as during the Workday Rising showcase (4:20 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.). Strada’s full portfolio of Built on Workday apps can be found on the Workday Marketplace with demos available on request to explore these solutions in action.

Strada can be found at booth #C1 at Workday Rising U.S. 2025. Visit the Strada page to explore the full schedule, book one-on-one demos and discover how Strada is helping Workday customers realize new possibilities.

About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. To learn more, visit www.stradaglobal.com.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at nayya.com.