MBC Companies Acquires Alpha Foods, Expanding Capabilities in Frozen Pizza Manufacturing

MCDONALD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MBC Companies (MBC), a diversified frozen foods company, today announced that it has acquired Alpha Foods (Alpha), a family-owned frozen pizza manufacturer based in Waller, Texas. This partnership expands MBC’s manufacturing footprint, accelerates product innovation, and strengthens its ability to serve customers coast-to-coast across multiple channels. MBC is a portfolio company of Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investments in the food, beverage, and pet industries.

Alpha is a privately held, family-owned frozen foods manufacturer based in Waller, Texas. Founded in 1984 by Greek immigrants George and Athena Sarandos, Alpha has grown from a regional foodservice distributor into a respected national producer of frozen pizzas and pizza components. Alpha serves institutional and retail customers, including K-12 schools, national grocery chains, and leading consumer packaged goods brands across the country.

“The due diligence process was almost like looking in a mirror,” said Jeff Ahlers, CEO of MBC Companies. “Alpha and MBC share so much in common, from our strong family-focused culture to our commitment to quality, safety, and customer service. Together, we will be well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers and create new opportunities for our employees.”

Headquartered in McDonald, Tennessee, MBC manufactures a wide range of frozen breakfast and lunch products for foodservice, K-12 schools, private label retail, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants. The company operates three large-scale production facilities in Lebanon and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The Alpha acquisition marks MBC’s second major investment in the pizza category, following its January 2025 acquisition of Nardone Brothers Baking. Together, these moves position MBC as a one-stop solution for frozen meals across all dayparts – from breakfast to lunch to late-night dining – serving the evolving needs of its customers.

“My husband George was deeply committed to securing Alpha Foods’ legacy and the futures of those who helped us build the company over the past 41 years,” said Alpha Foods Co-Founder, Athena Sarandos. “While many firms wanted to buy our company, the best path forward was to combine with a company that shares our values, understands our business, and protects what our people have built. I believe that with MBC, we have found a perfect match.”

“We want to thank the Sarandos family for building such a strong values-based business and trusting us as their partner,” said Keith Lindsey, Executive Partner at e2p and Chairman of MBC Companies. “We are excited to continue that legacy, help Alpha thrive as part of the MBC family, and continue to deliver great products to our customers.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About MBC Companies

Headquartered in McDonald, Tennessee, MBC is a leading frozen foods platform formed in 2022 through the merger of two family-owned businesses, Murry’s (est. 1948) and Bake Crafters (est. 1989), adding Nardone Bros. Pizza (est. 1942) in 2025. The company manufactures and distributes frozen breakfast and pizza products. Prior to today’s announcement, the company operated production facilities in Lebanon and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. MBC serves diverse end markets, including K-12 schools, private label retail, convenience stores, and quick-serve restaurants. In July 2023, MBC was acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm, Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p), positioning it for further growth and innovation within the frozen meals sector. More information on MBC Companies can be found at mbccompanies.com.