AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mountain Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of Mountain Life Insurance Company (Mountain Life) (headquartered in Lexington, KY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Mountain Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also reflect a change in the balance sheet strength assessment from strong to adequate characterized by the issuance of a $10 million unaffiliated surplus note, which has created concern over the organization's quality of capital. While absolute and risk-adjusted capital has increased substantially because of this issuance, financial leverage has also increased to very high levels. Due to the debt service associated with the surplus note, AM Best expects Mountain Life’s capital growth to be impacted going forward. The company is also dependent upon reinsurance, which includes a quota-share reinsurance agreement on its multi-year guaranteed annuity product. As of the second quarter of 2025, Mountain Life had an ACL RBC ratio of 1,263%. Additionally, their adjusted Capital and Surplus to liability ratio was 27% as of the end of the second quarter.

While the company’s operating performance is expected to improve due to the added reinsurance support, AM Best expects reinsurance leverage to increase as Mountain Life writes more business. AM Best will continue to monitor the company’s results, any associated impacts to the balance sheet strength and any ERM enhancements.

