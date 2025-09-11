NRC Health Welcomes South Shore Health to Advance Patient and Employee Experience

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRC Health is proud to welcome South Shore Health as its newest partner in healthcare experience excellence. This strategic collaboration reflects South Shore’s commitment to advancing patient and employee experience through innovative, human-centered solutions and a trusted support model.

As the leading provider of healthcare services in Southeastern Massachusetts, South Shore Health sought a partner that could offer intuitive technology, actionable insights, and a collaborative support model. NRC Health’s integrated patient experience (PX) and employee experience (EX) solutions stood out for their ability to deliver a holistic view of human-centered care.

“At South Shore Health, quality and safety are integral to every patient and employee experience. Our partnership with NRC Health provides us with valuable insights into the needs of our patients and staff, empowering us to continually enhance the standard of safe, compassionate, and high-quality care we provide,” said Carol Keohane, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, South Shore Health.

South Shore Health’s decision to partner with NRC Health comes on the heels of a major recognition for its flagship hospital. South Shore Hospital was recently ranked among the Top 10 Best Hospitals in the Boston Metro in the 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. The hospital also earned “High Performing” distinctions in Urology and 10 procedures and conditions, including heart failure, stroke, and orthopedic care.

This recognition highlights South Shore Health’s commitment to excellence in clinical outcomes, patient experience, and the adoption of advanced medical technologies, values that align closely with NRC Health’s mission to deliver Human Understanding across the healthcare journey.

“We’re excited to welcome South Shore Health as a partner,” said Trent Green, CEO of NRC Health. “This collaboration underscores the growing impact of our solutions in helping health systems innovate and enhance the patient and employee experience.”

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, families, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched national market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

NRC Health has received the 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management. This recognition independently validates NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships, bringing together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.

About South Shore Health

South Shore Health is a not-for-profit health system offering primary and specialty care, hospital care, home health and community care, emergency and urgent care, and preventative and wellness services. Serving more than 1.2 million patients, it is the parent organization of South Shore Hospital, South Shore Medical Center, South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, and includes other advanced healthcare programs and services.