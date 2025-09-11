RTL Luxembourg Expands Deployment of Verimatrix Technologies to Protect Premier Auto Racing Against Piracy

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), a leading provider of security solutions for a safer connected world, today announced that RTL Luxembourg, the country’s leading media company, has further expanded its use of Verimatrix anti-piracy tools to now include the full Streamkeeper suite of solutions. Initially deploying Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, RTL Luxembourg also recently implemented Counterspy, Deepscan and Watermarking solutions – the industry’s latest set of powerful tools that help further bolster proactive protections for RTL’s motorsport content revenue.

It was announced in April 2024 that RTL Luxembourg selected Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM to ensure that RTL Luxembourg remained in full control of its valuable digital assets while also consistently keeping costs low and preventing unneeded technical complexities. With the addition of Verimatrix’s Counterspy, RTL Luxembourg further expands its ability to detect unauthorized content distribution in real-time, deploy automated and customizable countermeasures, and initiate additional rapid responses.

Additionally, the company’s use of Verimatrix’s Deepscan now puts in place cutting-edge AI tools as well as expert analysis to ensure maximum coverage and accuracy. Arming operators with comprehensive scanning of online platforms to precisely pinpoint instances of leaked content, it then has deeply integrated tools at the ready to quickly start the necessary legal steps for take down requests and content removal. As a third new layer of protection, Verimatrix’s Watermarking also identifies the source of distribution, ensuring traceability of any content leak independent of device type.

“After more than a year of working with RTL Luxembourg throughout their use of Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, it’s an honor to further announce an even larger collaboration to help strengthen RTL’s anti-piracy posture and arm the organization with proactive, innovative approaches to stopping content theft in its tracks,” said Maria Malinkowitsch, Director Product Management at Verimatrix. “Our white-glove service, combined with award-winning Multi-DRM, Counterspy, Deepscan and Watermarking content protection technologies ensure companies such as RTL aren’t mired in never-ending integration issues and customer experience concerns – serving as a true partner to businesses that rely on the high value of their content.”

“Having only few weeks before integration deadline, Verimatrix’ team together with the IT department of RTL Luxembourg was flexible and unbureaucratic, offering instant help also with some exotic challenges we faced on our technical infrastructure. The flawless communication and hands-on support of Verimatrix’ content protection experts allowed us to complete the implementation the entire Verimatrix Streamkeeper suite in record time,” said Tom Weber, Chief Technical Officer at RTL Luxembourg.

For more information on Counterspy, visit: www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/counterspy

For more information on Deepscan, visit: www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/deepscan

For more information on Watermarking, visit: www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/watermarking

About RTL Luxembourg

At RTL Luxembourg, we strive to inform and entertain the population of Luxembourg through our various platforms daily. As part of RTL Group, our range of products extends across multiple media channels, including television, streaming, radio, digital platforms, and podcasts. Our objective is to create relevant and moving stories that originate from Luxembourg and the Greater Region. Each day, a dedicated network of journalists and content creators bring these stories to life on screens, on air, and across our diverse platforms. Visit www.rtl.lu.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.