BigBear.ai Accelerates U.S. Arrivals at Nashville International Airport (BNA)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions for national security, today announced deployments of Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) at the Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) International Arrivals Facility, owned and operated by Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). With veriScan®, BigBear.ai’s biometric technology supporting EPP, U.S. citizens arriving at BNA can now move through customs more quickly and seamlessly, enhancing both the traveler experience and operational efficiency.

BNA joins a growing number of major airports and ports of entry implementing EPP to streamline international arrivals. Since launch, the solution has helped reduce average processing times, ease congestion during peak arrival periods, and enhance both operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

“BigBear.ai’s advanced identity verification tools streamline passenger processing while giving officers real-time insights to make faster, more informed decisions,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “We are proud to partner with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to deliver AI-driven solutions that both strengthen security and transform the arrival experience for travelers.”

“The integration of Enhanced Passenger Processing in collaboration with BigBear.ai demonstrates our dedication to deploying secure, cutting-edge solutions that enhance the arrival experience,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “The airport authority invested in this new technology to reduce CBP wait times, further strengthening our commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, keeping BNA among the most passenger-friendly airports in the United States.”

As international travel continues to grow, EPP can help enable faster identity checks without compromising security. The system captures a live facial image and compares it to existing records, allowing eligible U.S. citizens to bypass presenting a physical passport. Travelers are either verified or referred to an officer for additional screening, accelerating processing while maintaining security standards.

For more information about BigBear.ai’s biometric solutions, visit https://bigbear.ai/solutions/computer-vision-and-digital-identity/veriscan/.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About Nashville International Airport®

As infrastructure is critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent State of Tennessee study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact. BNA supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, X: @Fly_Nashville, and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about New Horizon, our growth and expansion plan for the airport, at BNANewHorizon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.