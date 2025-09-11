DNAnexus and Oracle Join Forces to Deliver Genomic Insights at the Point of Care

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit — DNAnexus, Inc., global provider of the leading enterprise platform for precision health data, today announced its intention to bring precision medicine capabilities to select Oracle Health clinical applications.

“Our collaboration with DNAnexus is a key step toward building a learning health system that adapts in real time to the needs of patients, clinicians, and researchers around the world.” Share

Incorporating genomic data into the clinical setting will help power a new wave of medical advances that can support better treatment plans. By combining DNAnexus’ advanced genomics data infrastructure with Oracle Health EHR, the companies can redefine the future of precision medicine and provide clinicians with the tools they need to deliver exceptional, personalized patient care.

“This collaboration is about enabling a new era of data-driven healthcare,” said Thomas Laur, CEO, DNAnexus. “By aligning our technology with Oracle’s EHR, we can help customers fully harness the power of molecular data, bringing critical context and insights to the point of care.”

Executed as part of a non-binding agreement, the integration with Oracle Health’s EHR is expected to power continuous examination of clinical interpretations of genomics results to help doctors better understand adaptations that may impact a patient’s health or require adjustments to their treatment plan.

“Arming physicians with insights based on the latest interpretations of genomic data will help improve patient care and advance our understanding of the relationship between care paths and care outcomes,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “Our collaboration with DNAnexus is a key step toward building a learning health system that adapts in real time to the needs of patients, clinicians, and researchers around the world.”

To learn more, join the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit for the keynote panel discussion: Unlock Discovery with AI-Powered Genomics – Thurs., Sept. 11, 1:30-2:00 p.m. EDT and the session Accelerating Precision Health: How DNAnexus and Oracle Are Closing the Genomics Care Loop Thurs., Sept. 11, 3:30-4:20 p.m. EDT by visiting https://www.oracle.com/health/health-life-sciences-summit/.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus, the enterprise platform for precision health data, is on a mission to accelerate the development, approval, and delivery of personalized treatments. Building on more than 15 years of bioinformatics innovation and genomics expertise, DNAnexus powers a connected data ecosystem trusted by the world’s precision health leaders. This flexible ecosystem makes omics and real-world data accessible, actionable, and secure while unlocking insights that improve patient lives. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus on social media.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.