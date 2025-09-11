AV Partners with Arkeus to Deliver Hyperspectral Optical Radar Payload for Jump20 Uncrewed Platform

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AeroVironment (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) unveiled the newest payload for its Group 3 JUMP 20 uncrewed autonomous system (UAS)–the Arkeus Hyperspectral Optical Radar (HSOR). The HSOR-equipped JUMP 20 redefines autonomous Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and equips forces with comprehensive situational awareness across domains.

“The JUMP 20 is the first and only uncrewed platform to integrate Arkeus HSOR, which itself is the first real-time, wide-area scan, hyperspectral sensor." Share

Integrating the autonomous, real-time Arkeus HSOR on the long-range, multi-mission AV JUMP 20 is a transformative step forward in reconnaissance technology. Built for congested and degraded visual conditions, the HSOR-equipped JUMP 20 offers long standoff and increased situational awareness in operational environments where visibility is limited, electromagnetic conditions are constrained, and payload flexibility is essential. Utilizing hyperspectral imaging to analyze materials' unique spectral "fingerprint" enables rapid environmental analysis, including water depth, foliage density, subterranean activity, and more–day and night.

“The JUMP 20 is the first and only uncrewed platform to integrate Arkeus HSOR, which itself is the first real-time, wide-area scan, hyperspectral sensor,” said Trace Stevenson, President of Autonomous Systems for AV. “The technological innovation is groundbreaking and important. But most important is the capability we can now deliver to the warfighter.”

Leveraging an AI-driven data engine and rapid environmental assessments, the HSOR-equipped JUMP 20 provides operators with persistent detection, classification, location, and tracking of hundreds of contacts simultaneously–across land, sea, littoral, and transitional zones with no recalibration or hardware changes. With more than eight times the range in degraded visual environments as compared with traditional Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, it is ideal for wide-area ISR, maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, counter narcotics operations, border security, and more.

“This HSOR-equipped JUMP 20 heralds a new era in multi-mission operations for forces that prioritize situational awareness across domains as the cornerstone of operational success,” said Simon Olsen, President & CEO of Arkeus. “Together with AV, we are enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making processes for warfighters in contested, congested battlespaces.”

The JUMP 20 is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) that provides advanced multi-sensor ISR services. The system delivers 13+ hours of endurance with a Line of Sight (LOS) operational range of 185 km (100nm) and a Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) range of over 500nm. Operators can set it up and deploy it in less than 30 minutes without the need for launch or recovery equipment. With a 30-pound payload bay and common autopilot and ground control system architecture, the JUMP 20 is a highly customizable, modular platform that can be custom-configured to meet operational or customer requirements.

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defence technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts.

