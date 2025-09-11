USU Acquires French Knowledge Management Leader Mayday To Build the European Leader in Knowledge Management

PARIS & MÖGLINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USU GmbH acquires Mayday, the leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management in France, thereby consistently driving forward its international growth strategy. As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service knowledge management, USU is extending its position as the European market leader through this acquisition. The integration of Mayday, recognized as one of the most advanced knowledge management (KM) solutions worldwide, into the USU portfolio provides an innovation and growth boost: AI-powered automation, best-in-class UX/UI capabilities, and radically fast time-to-value ideally complement USU’s existing knowledge management offering. Together, they unite under a single ambition: To set a new standard for customer service and IT service excellence with AI.

Knowledge Management: Foundation for AI and Automation in Customer Service

According to current analyst reports, companies are increasingly deploying AI-driven, automated knowledge management solutions for customer service.

For years, USU and Mayday have aligned their technologies with these predictions, sharing the conviction: “No KM = No AI”. A structured, well-maintained knowledge base is an essential requirement for effective automation and the successful use of artificial intelligence. By joining forces, USU and Mayday will enable organizations to turn knowledge into a strength, unleashing the full power of AI.

A Shared Goal:

European Expansion and Leadership in the KM Space

USU is the market leader for knowledge management in the DACH-region and aims to expand across Europe. Mayday dominates the French market and is planning its expansion into the UK. Through this acquisition, both companies are joining forces to capture new market share and become the undisputed leader in Europe.

Optimal Synergies—Strategically and Technologically

Combining the strengths of both providers creates unique opportunities for existing and future customers and is the ideal foundation for further innovation, scalability, and excellent customer service:

Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Automation

Mature artificial intelligence enables scalable handling of service requests—fast, precise, and resource-efficient.

Modern UX/UI meets intelligent knowledge management—for a seamless, efficient, and intuitive user journey.

Drawing on years of experience in complex customer projects, both companies are setting new benchmarks in adaptability, customization, and customer-centricity.

Integrating AI-based KM solutions into existing IT service management systems discloses new synergies—both technologically and commercially.

Conclusion: This partnership unites innovative strength and practical experience—delivering a new dimension in digital customer service.

Customers Benefit—Executive Statements

Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU GmbH, explains:

"With the acquisition of Mayday, we are marking an important milestone in our continued growth in the field of knowledge management. Mayday is an ideal fit for our portfolio. By combining our strengths, we will unlock new customer segments, increase our international market penetration, and sustainably expand our market share. At the same time, our existing customers will benefit from additional value through innovative features, faster scaling capabilities and the expansion of our AI-based platform solutions."

Damien Popote, CEO and Co-Founder of Mayday, says:

"Our vision has always been to transform customer service through intelligent knowledge management. By joining the USU Group, we can scale this vision globally while turning our combined strengths into a growth accelerator. USU is the perfect partner for us—there is an evident technological match, and culturally we share the same values of customer focus and excellence."

Integration and Outlook

Mayday, and its 50 team members, will be integrated into the USU Group in such a way that existing customers can continue to benefit from proven solutions continuity and even additional add-ons in the coming months. The goal is to offer a “best of both worlds” solution for the international market.

With this strategic acquisition, USU is sending a clear signal of its growth ambitions and reaffirming its claim to be the internationally leading provider in the field of customer service knowledge management.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news

USU GmbH

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.

USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.

More information: www.usu.com/en/

Mayday

Founded in 2020, Mayday is the leading knowledge management provider in France. Its mission is to empower people and AI systems with the right knowledge, at the right place and the right time. In just a few years, it has become the go-to solution, trusted by leading industry players, and used by 1 in 5 customer service advisors in France. Today, Mayday is already active in 20 countries.

Powered by a cutting-edge AI platform, Mayday enables enterprises to gather, manage, and deliver company knowledge with exceptional efficiency—empowering employees, delighting customers, and redefining the customer experience.

More information: https://www.mayday.fr/en