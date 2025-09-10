IntelePeer and Planet DDS Partner to Power Smarter, AI-Driven Patient Communications for Dental Practices

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading end-to-end conversational AI platform provider, announces a new, strategic partnership with Planet DDS, the premier cloud-based dental software provider. This collaboration brings advanced conversational AI and automation capabilities to Planet DDS users, enabling dental service organizations (DSOs) to reduce costly no-shows and cancellations, streamline administrative workflows, and deliver a more connected, patient-centric experience. As the dental industry continues to evolve, this integration gives DSOs the ability to deliver automated, timely communications resulting in a superior patient experience while driving operational efficiency and measurable business outcomes.

“Dental practices are under growing pressure to meet modern patient expectations while managing operational challenges like no-shows and last-minute cancellations,” commented IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. “Through our integration with Planet DDS, we’re bringing AI-powered automation and intelligent communication to the forefront of dental care. This partnership empowers DSOs to reduce inefficiencies, streamline workflows, and deliver the kind of seamless, patient-first experiences that drive both satisfaction and sustainable growth for their practice.”

Through this integration, DSOs leveraging Planet DDS’ Denticon and Cloud 9 products will gain access to advanced AI-driven communication tools that streamline operations and drive measurable value. Practices can automate routine tasks such as appointment confirmations, reminders, and rescheduling, improving efficiency and reducing administrative burden. Additionally, DSOs can unlock revenue streams with automated accounts receivable outreach, dynamic waitlist management, patient recall programs, and targeted marketing campaigns—all designed to increase patient engagement, reduce revenue leakage, and boost overall practice performance.

“Today’s dental service organizations face increasing pressure to deliver both exceptional patient care and operational efficiency—and that’s where innovation makes all the difference,” commented Andrew Pullmann, Vice President of Account Management, Planet DDS. “By integrating IntelePeer’s AI-powered platform with Planet DDS, we’re equipping our customers with the tools they need to meet modern patient expectations for seamless, technology-driven communication. This collaboration empowers DSOs to reduce no-shows, optimize appointment scheduling, and ultimately create a more connected, patient-centric experience.”

IntelePeer’s conversational AI platform leverages world-class agentic AI that enables users to build communications-enabled workflows and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with existing processes. Features include:

Personalized self-service capabilities based on prior patient interactions

Real-time analytics to track and monitor interactions and performance as they happen

AI agents that can respond and adapt to patient interactions in multiple languages and provide dynamic responses

Fully integrated, omnichannel experience automating voice, messaging, chat, and email interactions

Q&A knowledge base that enables accurate responses to thousands of questions

Managed Solutions team delivering continuous improvement of automation rates and patient sentiment

Patient satisfaction measurement tools

Integration with other business tools and systems, enabling seamless real-time data flow and a more comprehensive view of operations

IntelePeer’s SmartAgent solution automates inbound interactions for medical practices and dental offices helping them quickly and easily streamline front office responsibilities and empower self-service communications for a much faster ROI. It allows dental providers to manage spikes in call capacity and engage patients with conversational AI appointment management and reminders. This reduces front office or contact center costs while optimizing schedules and revenues and adhering to strict compliance measures. SmartOffice offers multi-facility practices unparalleled automation and enhanced interaction resolution. It allows for routine patient interactions to be addressed without the need for human intervention, giving staff time back to focus on more complex patient needs.

