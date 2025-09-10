The New Face of Global Luxury Real Estate Arrives in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a world where luxury buyers think internationally, Aperture Global Real Estate brings a fresh model to the market. Launched this year, it blends technology, creativity, and global reach to deliver a new era of property marketing and client experience.

Aperture Global was designed to deliver global access and finely tuned marketing, setting a new standard for luxury real estate. At its core is a proprietary distribution system that harnesses tools rarely seen in real estate, including Connected Television (CTV) and digital audio campaigns. These channels, paired with Aperture’s award-winning creative studio, allow properties to be showcased not just as homes, but as cinematic experiences that captivate and inspire.

Guiding Aperture’s most recent international debut in the UK is Daniel McPeake, one of London’s most accomplished luxury property specialists. Recognized for his expertise in landmark transactions and featured on the BBC’s Crazy Rich Agents, McPeake brings over a decade of experience advising clients across the capital’s most exclusive postcodes.

As Managing Director of Aperture Global UK, he will lead a growing team of elite agents and set a bold new standard for how prime properties are represented in Britain.

The London team represents some of the city’s most accomplished real estate talent. Solly Strickland, a veteran of the capital’s luxury market, has achieved more than £1 billion in sales across its most prestigious neighborhoods. Joining him is Krishan Mistry, former Nest Seekers agent and co-star of Crazy Rich Agents, celebrated for his creative marketing and record-setting ultra-prime deals. Caroline De Havilland brings international perspective with a career spanning Central London, Monaco, and other global hubs, following her tenure at boutique agency Moveli. Lindsey Harrison combines property expertise with a background in interior architecture, recently closing the sale of a £3 million castle in Northeast England in under three months. Rachel Narag, consistently ranked among the top agents in London and overseas, adds more than 15 years of global luxury sales experience. Jack Dowlet, a seasoned professional, strengthens the group with 25 years of expertise in luxury and new home sales.

“Our vision is to create a brokerage that operates on an international scale without losing its local soul,” said Robert Palmer, Founder of Aperture Global Real Estate. “London is a cornerstone of global luxury real estate, and with Daniel’s leadership, we’re bringing a model that empowers agents, elevates clients, and introduces a new way to experience property.”

Aperture Global UK launches with a curated portfolio of rare and exceptional homes, designed to appeal to an international audience:

Embassy Works, Vauxhall Park – A £7.34 million penthouse spanning more than 4,000 square feet, featuring three private roof terraces.

Chelsea Waterfront Penthouse – A £13 million residence within the Battersea Power Station redevelopment, one of London's most iconic projects.

“Aperture is unlike anything I’ve seen in my career,” said McPeake. “This is a model that doesn’t just put properties on a website and hope the right buyer finds them—it strategically places them in front of the people most likely to act. It’s white-glove service, paired with world-class marketing, on a truly global scale.”

Built on the foundation of LPT Holdings—the powerhouse behind LPT Realty, the fastest-growing U.S. brokerage—Aperture Global is scaling at pace. With a strong presence across North America and Europe, the brand is now setting its sights on the Middle East and Asia as its next phase of growth.

“Today’s high-net-worth clients think globally, not locally,” said Michael Valdes, President of Aperture Global. “They’re as likely to shop for a penthouse in London as they are for an estate in Miami or a villa in the Caribbean. Aperture gives them access to all of it, delivered with the sophistication they expect.”

About Aperture Global Real Estate

Aperture Global Real Estate is a next-generation luxury brokerage redefining prime property through personally curated marketing, cutting-edge technology, and agent empowerment. Founded in 2025 by Robert Palmer, Aperture has rapidly expanded across the U.S., UK, Canada, and Portugal. With a global leadership team and an innovative compensation model, Aperture equips agents to deliver exceptional service and results. Learn more at www.apertureglobal.com.